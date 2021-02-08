The Fog Warning - The Yachting Industry's First Carbon-Neutral Yacht Dealer

WESTHAMPTON, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fog Warning of Westhampton NY, the exclusive US yacht dealer for Holland's Long Island Yachts and Hartman Yachts, announces a responsible and groundbreaking marine industry first:

They will provide complete carbon-neutral yacht use to their owners for as long as they own their yachts.

Long Island Yacht 33 Classic Hartman Yachts Livingstone 24M

This dealer initiative comes from a sense of gratitude and responsibility, says Fog Warning owner Dave Mallach:

"Recreational yachting provides families with some of their most cherished experiences. It's clear to us that the quality of those experiences directly depend upon the quality of our marine environments. Living, playing and working on the water, we see every day how our environment is changing. We see it with rising water levels at our docks and with more extreme weather patterns inshore and off."

The implications of this, Dave adds, have grown even more personal and immediate:

"Sadly, the stakes now extend beyond our recreational life. The link between climate change and the rise and spread of pandemics is become increasingly clear. Our industry has a responsibility to do all we can to guarantee safe, quality yachting experiences for our owners, and for subsequent generations of yachtsmen and woman."

The Fog Warning's offer of carbon-neutral yacht ownership revolves around their purchase of carbon credits (on their owners behalf) that fully offset the carbon released into the environment by their diesel engines.

Remarkably, these credits will apply to any new or brokerage yacht purchased from the dealership, for as long as the owner keeps their yacht.

"It's not a difficult program to manage," says Dave. "We ask our owners to send us their fuel receipts at the end of their boating year. We then purchase sufficient carbon credits to offset the entirety of their use. It's a complete win-win solution."

As for the credits, The Fog Warning's particular focus is on programs relating to healthy marine environments. For example, they support The Ocean Foundation's project Sea Grass Grow. By planting and nurturing coastal sea grass acreage, shorelines are preserved and additional carbon is naturally absorbed.

Dave reports that he was in part inspired by his admiration for Dutch yachts, and Holland's long nautical heritage.

"The Fog Warning's motto comes from the joke "If it ain't Dutch, in ain't much." We specializes in Dutch yachts of the highest quality. The partnerships we have formed with Long Island Yachts and Hartman Yachts have sensitized us to Holland's unique vulnerability to climate change, with most of the country at or below sea level. Boating in Holland has given me a far greater appreciation for the threats to our local waters, whether they be Barnegat Bay, the Chesapeake, or the Florida Keys."

The Fog Warning hopes to influence the industry as a whole:

"We are proud to step up and do what we can for our owners, and for future generations of boaters as well. I genuinely believe that in time others in our industry will suit," says Dave, who adds:

"While we are pleased to be the first carbon-neutral builder in the industry, nothing would make us happier to know that we are far from the last."

The Fog Warning, the exclusive dealer for Holland's Long Island Yachts and Hartman Yachts, specializes in selling some of the finest yachts afloat, wherever built. The Fog Warning Blog, with 10,000 annual readers, devotes itself to long-form, high-value yachting content. The Fog Warning Podcast aims to set the industry standard for this new and exciting platform.

Dave Mallach

The Fog Warning

Westhampton, NY

(516) 816-1703

[email protected]

SOURCE The Fog Warning