The Folded Flag Foundation Announces Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl Champion Jerome Bettis as 2023 Salute to Service Gala Keynote Speaker

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Folded Flag Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to honoring the legacy of America's fallen service members by helping their families with financial support for education, announced Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl Champion Jerome Bettis will be the keynote speaker at this year's Salute to Service Gala. The gala will be held Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

Folded Flag selected this date to honor the men and women who joined the military after the horrific events of Sept. 11, 2001. One hundred percent of the funds raised from the gala will go directly to providing educational scholarships to the spouses and children of U.S. military members who died in service to our country.

Jerome Bettis finished his college career at Notre Dame averaging 5.7 yards per carry and was drafted 10th overall by the Los Angeles Rams in 1993. In 1996, he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he spent the remainder of his illustrious career. Bettis retired from the NFL in January 2006 after 13 seasons, immediately following the Steelers' 21-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XL. Bettis ranks sixth on the NFL's all-time rushing list with 13,662 yards and is one of only six players in NFL history to rush for 13,000 yards. Bettis returned to Mendoza Business School at Notre Dame to finish his degree and graduated in 2022.

Emceeing the gala will be Craig Barber, chief executive officer of O'Charley's, LLC, 99 Restaurants, LLC and Restaurant Growth Services, LLC. Barber also serves on the board of trustees for The Folded Flag Foundation.

Guests at the Salute to Service Gala will enjoy delicious food, a selection of Foley Family Wines and the opportunity to network with other attendees while raising money for Gold Star families across the nation. The evening will also feature a silent and live auction where attendees can bid on exclusive, one-of-a-kind experiences.

"Folded Flag's Salute to Service Gala is our way to say 'thank you' to the men and women who answered our nation's call in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. We will never forget the sacrifice of those who, seeing America in need, put on the uniform and laid down their lives to protect this great country," said Kim Frank, president of The Folded Flag Foundation. "The memories of these individuals, and all of our nation's fallen service members, live on in the families and loved ones who carry their torch. The Folded Flag Foundation is honored to be able to provide scholarships to our nation's Gold Star families so they can receive educational support to better their lives and enrich their communities."

The Folded Flag Foundation was formed in 2014 by businessman and NHL team owner Bill Foley as a way to honor the legacy of, and pay tribute to, our nation's fallen service members. For the 2023-24 school year, The Folded Flag Foundation awarded more than $3.7 million in educational scholarships to over 800 recipients. These scholarships help cover the costs of tuition for K-12, college or trade school.

Tickets, tables and sponsorships are available for this event. For more information, please visit foldedflagfoundation.org/nycgala/. The deadline to RSVP is Aug. 30.

About The Folded Flag Foundation

The Folded Flag Foundation is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to honoring the legacy of our fallen heroes by helping their families with financial support for education. The Folded Flag Foundation proudly gives 100 percent of ALL donations to families in need. Corporate sponsors Black Knight, Inc., ServiceLink, Fidelity National Financial (FNF) and Fidelity National Investment Services (FIS) underwrite all administrative costs. For more information on The Folded Flag Foundation, including how to make a donation to support its cause, please visit www.FoldedFlagFoundation.org.

