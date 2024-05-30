The Folded Flag Foundation Honors Our Nation's Fallen Service Members at New York Gala on Sept. 11, 2024

LAS VEGAS, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Folded Flag Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to honoring the legacy of America's fallen service members by helping their families with financial support for education, announced its Salute to Service Gala will be held Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

One hundred percent of the funds raised from the gala will go directly to providing educational scholarships to the spouses and children of our U.S. military who died in service to our country. Folded Flag selected this date to honor the men and women who joined the military after the horrific events of Sept. 11, 2001.

Mike Pompeo, the 70th Secretary of State of the United States is this year's gala keynote speaker. Secretary Pompeo's distinguished career includes serving as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency and representing Kansas 4th District in Congress for four terms. A West Point and a Harvard Law graduate, he is currently the Executive Chair of Impact Investments, a US-based strategic and financial advisory and investment firm. Craig Barber, chief executive officer of O'Charley's, LLC, 99 Restaurants, LLC and Restaurant Growth Services, LLC will serve as the gala emcee.

Guests will enjoy delicious food, a selection of Foley Family Wines and the opportunity to network with other attendees while raising money for Gold Star families across the nation. The evening will also feature a silent and live auction where attendees can bid on exclusive, one-of-a-kind experiences.

"Folded Flag's Salute to Service Gala is our way to honor the brave men and women who answered our nation's call in the wake of the 9/11 attacks. We will never forget those that put on the uniform and laid down to protect this great country," said Kim Frank, president of The Folded Flag Foundation. "The memories of our nation's fallen service members, live on in the families and loved ones who carry their torch. The Folded Flag Foundation is honored to provide scholarships to our nation's Gold Star families so they can receive the educational support to better their lives and enrich their communities."

Celebrating ten years, The Folded Flag Foundation was founded by businessman and NHL team owner Bill Foley to honor the legacy of, and pay tribute to, our nation's fallen service members. For the 2024-25 school year, The Folded Flag Foundation awarded more than $4.75 million in educational scholarships and 1070 recipients. These scholarships help cover the costs of tuition for K-12, college or trade school. In the 10 years of existence The Folded Flag Foundation has awarded more than $22 million and 4500 educational scholarships.

Tickets, tables, and sponsorships are available for this event. For more information, please visit www.foldedflagfoundation.org or email [email protected].

About The Folded Flag Foundation

The Folded Flag Foundation is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to honoring the legacy of our fallen heroes by helping their families with financial support for education. The Folded Flag Foundation proudly gives 100 percent of ALL donations to families in need. Corporate sponsors Black Knight, Inc., ServiceLink, Fidelity National Financial (FNF) and Fidelity National Investment Services (FIS) underwrite all administrative costs. For more information on The Folded Flag Foundation, including how to make a donation to support its cause, please visit www.FoldedFlagFoundation.org.

