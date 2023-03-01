THE FOLDED FLAG FOUNDATION NOW ACCEPTING SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS FOR THE 2023-24 SCHOOL YEAR

LAS VEGAS, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Folded Flag Foundation, a national non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to honoring the legacy of America's fallen servicemembers by helping their families with financial support for education, is now accepting scholarship applications, for the 2023-2024 school year. The application period runs from March 1 – May 12, 2023, with scholarships awarded to those selected in time for the fall semester enrollment period.

The scholarship and grant opportunities offered by The Folded Flag Foundation include:

Educational scholarships for Gold Star children in K-12 to cover the cost of private school tuition and fees, tutoring, after-school programs, summer camps and/or other related educational expenses

Educational scholarships for Gold Star spouses and/or children to cover the cost of college, trade school or graduate school, including the cost of tuition and fees, books, computers, living expenses, tutoring, test preparation services and/or career preparation expenses

The Folded Flag Foundation was formed in 2014 by Bill Foley, renowned businessman and owner of the NHL Vegas Golden Knights, to supplement the current death benefits paid to families of fallen service members. For the 2022-23 school year, The Folded Flag Foundation awarded scholarships to more than 754 recipients across the United States.

To qualify for The Folded Flag Foundation's scholarship program, applicants must be the spouse or child (aged 5-26) of a U.S. military member or government employee who lost his or her life as a result of hostile action or in an accident related to U.S. combat or stateside operations.

Selected recipients will be notified by June 30, 2023, about the status of their application. Individuals applying for summer school or summer program scholarships must submit their application by April 14, 2023, to be considered. More information regarding scholarship applications, including requirements and needed documentation, can be found on Folded Flag's website.

About The Folded Flag Foundation

The Folded Flag Foundation is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to honoring the legacy of our fallen heroes by helping their families with financial support for education. The Folded Flag Foundation proudly gives 100 percent of ALL donations to families in need. Corporate sponsors Black Knight, Inc., ServiceLink, Fidelity National Financial (FNF) and Fidelity National Investment Services (FIS) underwrite all administrative costs. For more information on The Folded Flag Foundation, including how to make a donation to support its cause, please visit www.FoldedFlagFoundation.org .

SOURCE The Folded Flag Foundation, Inc.