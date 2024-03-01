The Folded Flag Foundation Scholarship Application Period to Open for 2024-25 Academic School Year

LAS VEGAS , March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Folded Flag Foundation, a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to honoring the legacy of America's fallen service members by helping their families with financial support for education, will begin accepting scholarship applications for the 2024-25 school year on Friday, March 1, 2024.

The Folded Flag Foundation was formed in 2014 and relies on public donations to provide scholarships to the spouses and children of U.S. military and other government personnel who lost their lives in defense of our country. To qualify for The Folded Flag Foundation's scholarship program, applicants must be the spouse (any age) or a child (aged 4-26) of a U.S. military or government personnel who lost his or her life as a result of hostile action, illness or wounds received in combat, or in an accident related to U.S. combat operations and training including stateside military aviation accidents.

The scholarship and grant opportunities offered by The Folded Flag Foundation, include:

Educational scholarships to cover the cost of private school tuition and fees, tutoring, after-school programs, summer camps, and/or other related educational expenses for Gold Star children in grades K–12

Educational scholarships for college and trade school-bound Gold Star spouses and/or children (under the age of 26) to cover the cost of tuition and fees, books, tutoring, test preparation services, and/or career preparation expenses

The 2024-25 application period will run from March 1 – May 15, 2024, with scholarships being awarded beginning with the fall school semester enrollment period to those that qualify. Fall/Spring applicants will be notified in mid-July on the status of their application. Applicants applying for a summer scholarship must submit their application by April 15, 2024, for funds to be distributed in early June.

"We are eternally grateful to our nation's fallen heroes who gave their lives in service to our country. That debt can never be repaid, but we can honor their legacy by helping their loved ones left behind," said Kim Frank, president of The Folded Flag Foundation. "It is our privilege to help the spouses and children of fallen service members by providing them with the funding to pursue their educational dreams."

The Folded Flag Foundation is proud to mark its tenth year in operation. Since its establishment in 2014, the Folded Flag Foundation has awarded over $17 million in educational funding to thousands of spouses and children from all corners of the country. The Folded Flag Foundation is honored to support the education of so many deserving individuals.

About The Folded Flag Foundation

The Folded Flag Foundation is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to honoring the legacy of our fallen heroes by helping their families with financial support for education. The Folded Flag Foundation proudly gives 100 percent of ALL donations to Gold Star family scholarships. Corporate sponsors ServiceLink, Fidelity National Financial (FNF), and Fidelity National Investment Services (FIS) underwrite all administrative costs. For more information on The Folded Flag Foundation, including how to make a donation to support its cause, please visit www.FoldedFlagFoundation.org.

