The Folded Flag Foundation's 2024 New York Gala Raises $1.1 Million for Gold Star Families

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Folded Flag Foundation hosted its annual Salute to Service Gala on Wednesday, September 11, at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City, raising over $1.1 million to provide educational scholarships to the families of America's fallen service members. This year's event held special significance, as it marked the foundation's 10th anniversary. Over the past decade, The Folded Flag Foundation has awarded nearly $23 million in scholarships to over 4,500 recipients, continuing its unwavering support for Gold Star families.

The gala featured a powerful keynote address from former U.S. Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who honored the memory of those who gave their lives for the nation and emphasized the importance of supporting the families they left behind. One of the highlights of the evening was a heartfelt speech by Gold Star scholarship recipient Grace McCloud, daughter of the late Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel Trane McCloud. Grace shared how the foundation's generous support has been instrumental in her educational journey and personal growth.

The event also included performances by the NYPD Emerald Society and the NYPD Ceremonial Unit Choir, adding an emotional tribute to the evening. Bridgeport Partners served as the presenting sponsors for this year's event. Their exceptional generosity and commitment, along with that of other sponsors in attendance, helped make the gala a tremendous success.

Earlier in the day, The Folded Flag Foundation received national recognition when Grace McCloud and her mother, Maggie McCloud, had the honor of ringing the Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange. This moment symbolized the foundation's ongoing mission to raise awareness and provide educational resources for the families of fallen service members.

"We are immensely proud to celebrate a decade of service to the families of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice," said Kim Frank, president of The Folded Flag Foundation. "The support we receive allows us to continue our mission of providing educational assistance, helping Gold Star families succeed and thrive in the face of unimaginable loss."

Founded in 2014 by businessman and NHL team owner Bill Foley, The Folded Flag Foundation has become a beacon of hope for the families of fallen U.S. military personnel. For the 2024-25 academic year, the foundation has already awarded over $4.7 million in scholarships to deserving students.

Follow Us on Social Media:

About The Folded Flag Foundation

The Folded Flag Foundation is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization committed to honoring the legacy of our fallen heroes by helping their families with financial support for education. The Folded Flag Foundation proudly gives 100 percent of ALL donations to families in need. Corporate sponsors ServiceLink, Fidelity National Financial (FNF) and Fidelity National Investment Services (FIS) underwrite all administrative costs. To learn more about The Folded Flag Foundation and how you can contribute to its mission, visit https://www.foldedflagfoundation.org/

SOURCE The Folded Flag Foundation, Inc.