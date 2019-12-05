The following is a statement from CCA and B, the owner of The Elf on the Shelf® brand and associated brand extensions

ATLANTA, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elf Babies are not an official part of The Elf on the Shelf® family or in any way associated with products sold under The Elf on the Shelf® brand and brand extensions.  CCA and B, the owner of The Elf on the Shelf® brand and associated brand extensions, does not endorse any Elf Baby product line.  Furthermore, CCA and B is dedicated to protecting all trademarks and copyrights associated with The Elf on the Shelf®.

