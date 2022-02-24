The following was published today by China Daily USA: Snow spirit echoed by President Xi's letter

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If ever Adam Foster, president of the Helen Foster Snow Foundation, could do with some reinforcement on the need for people-to-people exchanges, it came in late January in the form of a letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping. In the letter the president highlighted the work of the foundation and said he hopes that Foster and the foundation, based in Utah, will continue to follow the example of Edgar and Helen Snow.