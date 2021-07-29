The Folly Beach Wahine Classic Moves Closer to Zero-Waste Thanks to Water Sponsor Mananalu

"We know how important it is for surfer's to have clean beaches and oceans," said Mananalu CEO David Cuthbert. "It is important for Mananalu, as well, which is why we're so excited to partner with the Folly Beach Wahine Classic to create a zero-waste competition and hydrate the surfers with our convenient and plastic-free bottled water."

Founded in 2001 to convene the growing population of female surfers, the Folly Beach Wahine Classic has since become one of the East Coast's premier surfing events, featuring pro, amateur, and novice divisions for both long- and shortboard. A strong connection to the ocean is common amongst surfers, who all participate in a beach sweep after the event ends on Sunday, to ensure no trash remains on the beach or in the ocean.

Additional zero-waste measures for this year's event include digital registration and payment, encouraging participants to bring reusable water bottles, plastic-free snacks, and compostable dishes and cutlery with supporting composting stations.

"Our 19th annual event has drawn a record number of competitors, so it is more important than ever to be mindful and proactive about reducing our waste footprint," said Nicole Elko, Director of the Folly Beach Wahine Classic, who herself has managed or assisted with over 20 beach preservation projects along the Southeast and Gulf coasts.

About Mananalu

Mananalu is a water brand on a mission to empower the world to stop drinking from single-use plastics. "Mana" means the sacred spirit of life in Hawaiian. "Nalu" means a powerful wave that pushes across the ocean. Founded by actor, environmentalist, and Hawaiian-native, Jason Momoa, Mananalu is creating a wave of change and fighting plastic pollution by canning water with infinitely recyclable aluminum. To learn more, visit www.mananalu.com .

About The Folly Beach Wahine Classic

The Folly Beach Wahine Classic is one of the East Coast's premier surfing events and South Carolina's only all-female surf contest. The event empowers surfer girls of all ages with a weekend of surf competition, camaraderie, and community. Founded in 2001, the event includes shortboard, longboard, as well as many other amateur and novice divisions like the Teenie Wahine (Push-in-Surf). It also includes pro divisions which offer cash prizes. In addition to the annual contest, we support other ocean-based non-profits to keep our beaches clean and share the stoke!

