The Fondation Gandur pour l'Art Publishes the First Reference Book in English on Narrative Figuration, a European Artistic Movement from the 1960s

Jean Claude Gandur, art collector and Chairman of the FGA, made Narrative Figuration one of the main focuses of his Fine Arts collection. By bringing together an ensemble that is representative of the major artists of the movement, the collection contributes to the current renewal of interest within the art world.

Mass culture: the source of an artistic renewal

Breaking with the decade-long domination of abstraction, Narrative Figuration was born at the beginning of the 1960s under the impetus of painters such as Eduardo Arroyo, Erró, Peter Klasen, Jacques Monory, Bernard Rancillac and Hervé Télémaque. It included artists from all over Europe. Like Pop Art, it attempted to develop a new kind of figuration through the use of images representative of daily life, taken from the mass media, advertising and comic strips. While appropriating this new artistic vocabulary, the artists expressed a critical regard on a society overcome by the triumph of consumerism and political conflict. The movement, often qualified as 'anti-establishment', had a considerable impact in the years leading up to the demonstrations and strikes of May 1968 in France.

Publication director: Jean-Paul Ameline, former curator of the Centre Pompidou, in collaboration with Yan Schubert, curator of the Fine Arts Collection at the FGA.

Published by 5 Continents Editions.

Available in bookshops and online.

About the Fondation Gandur pour l'Art

Since its establishment by Jean Claude Gandur in Geneva (Switzerland) in 2010, the private foundation Fondation Gandur pour l'Art has developed its collections in four areas: archaeology, fine arts, decorative arts, and ethnology. It brings the collections to the public's attention through exhibitions, loans to museums, and publications. After Egyptian Bronzes (2014), The Narrative Figuration is the second volume in a series of books presenting the foundation's key works.

