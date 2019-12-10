The Food Cold Chain Industry Analysis Research projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 13% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Food Cold Chain Market to Grow at a CAGR of 13% from 2019-2024

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What is the global food cold chain market size in terms of revenue, and what is the expected growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2024?

• What is the expected growth and market size for food cold chain market based on different food type?

• What is the market size and projected growth of food cold chain market based on different temperature type?

• What is the revenue generated by food cold chain in different applications such as dairy products, meat and marine products, fruits and vegetables, and others at the global and regional level?

• What is the market size and opportunities of food cold chain market across different regions?

• What are the major driving forces that are expected to increase the global demand for food cold chain during the forecast period?

• What are the key trends and opportunities in the market pertaining to global food cold chain market?

• What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global food cold chain market?

• Which are the major stakeholders, and what are their roles in the food cold chain ecosystem? What kind of new strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to expand their market position in the industry?

• What is the competitive strength of the key players in the food cold chain market on the basis of analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?



Global Food Cold Chain Market Forecast, 2019-2024



The Food Cold Chain Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 13% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Increasing food loss, increasing demand for perishable food products, growth in infrastructure development for cold chain by government of different economies, and increase in the international trade activities are the factors supporting the growth of cold chain in the food industry.



The food cold chain market growth is majorly driven the increasing demand for perishable products.The trend of perishable commodities trade, coupled with the governments of several economies lowering the trade barriers, has supported the growth of easy movement of perishable food products, globally.



The market has also been witnessing increasing merger and acquisition activities since the last three years.



Expert Quote



"With the increasing pressure among the food manufacturers to meet the food demand and increase in food waste globally, the demand for cold chain have increased rapidly in the food industry. The market is witnessing huge investment in cold chain facilities operations and developments. Moreover, developing economies in the Asia-Pacific region are receiving huge amount of government support to develop the required infrastructure facilities for the same."



Scope of the Global Food Cold Chain Market



The global food cold chain market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the type temperature type, application its value, and its estimation, among others. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the food cold chain industry outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, developments, and investment landscape, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contributions of the key players operating in the market. The food cold chain study is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by type, temperature type, application, and region.



Market Segmentation



The food cold chain market (on the basis of type) has been segmented into refrigerated storage and refrigerated transportation. The refrigerated storage segment dominated the global food cold chain market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2024).



The food cold chain market, on the basis of temperature type, is segmented into chilled and frozen. The frozen segment dominated the global food cold chain market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The food cold chain market segmentation, on the basis of application, has been done into dairy products, meat and marine products, fruits & vegetables, processed foods, and others. The dairy products segment dominated the global food cold chain market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The food cold chain market by region is segregated under four major sections, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions is provided by application and by country.



Key Companies in the Food Cold Chain Industry



The key market players in the global food cold chain market include Lineage Logistics, Americold Logistics, Emergent Cold LLC, VersaCold Logistic Services, AGRO Merchants Group, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Burris Logistics, Penske Logistics, and Nichirei Logistics, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Rest-of-North America

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Singapore

• Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• The U.K.

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• The Netherlands

• Rest-of-Europe

• Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

• Brazil

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Argentina



