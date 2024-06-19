The Food Hall Co. Announces Shaver Hall, Coming to Amazon's Midtown Manhattan Building

New 35,000-square-foot dining destination will be located on the ground floor of historic Lord & Taylor building

NEW YORK, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Food Hall Co., a food hall developer & operator known for creating best-in-class dining and entertainment destinations, is proud to announce its newest development, Shaver Hall, in the heart of New York City. Located within Amazon's Hank building at 424 5th Avenue, Shaver Hall will celebrate the rich heritage of the iconic Lord & Taylor building and promises to redefine the culinary landscape of Midtown Manhattan.

Spanning approximately 35,000 square feet, Shaver Hall will offer a dynamic culinary experience. Food Hall Co. is currently planning for two restaurants, more than 10 food stalls, two full-service bars, a uniquely curated bodega, and live music. With its hospitality-driven approach and commitment to celebrating local flavors and traditions, Shaver Hall promises to be an exciting hub for food lovers and cultural enthusiasts.

"We can't wait to introduce Shaver Hall to the vibrant culinary scene in Midtown Manhattan," said Randy Dewitt, Co-Founder of The Food Hall Co. "We look forward to working with Amazon to create an experience that celebrates the diverse flavors and culinary talents of New York City while fostering a sense of community and connection within this iconic space."

The new food hall is named in honor of Dorothy Shaver, the trailblazing president of Lord & Taylor and first woman to head a multimillion-dollar business. Shaver Hall embodies the spirit of innovation, creativity, and cultural influence inspired by Shaver's pioneering accomplishments and dedication to supporting young American designers.

Originally constructed in 1914, the Lord & Taylor Building is an 11-story commercial masterpiece in the Italian Renaissance Revival style, designed by renowned architects Starrett & van Vleck. Situated at 424–434 Fifth Avenue between 38th and 39th Streets, the building's granite, brick, and limestone facade and copper cornice have symbolized elegance and sophistication for over a century.

Last year, Amazon opened the building, now named "Hank," following an extensive restoration process. In 2007, the New York City Landmarks Preservation Committee designated this iconic building a landmark. Amazon's adaptive reuse project both honors the building's fashionable roots and original design, while still providing collaborative workspaces for 2,000 employees and 1,500 square feet of community space for use as part of a partnership with the City University of New York (CUNY).

"When we invest, our goal is to create integrated urban experiences that help support 18-hour districts where people work, shop, eat, and play," said Shannon Loew, Vice President of Global Real Estate & Facilities at Amazon. "We are excited to work with Food Hall Co. to open our ground floor to the entire community. In addition to bringing exciting food options to the area, Shaver Hall will create new opportunities for local small businesses and contribute to the vibrancy of Midtown."

Shaver Hall is proud to announce the first two food stalls will be Chick Chick and Taqueria Al Pastor. Chef Jun Park founded Chick Chick to celebrate the joys of Korean-inspired chicken. Taqueria Al Pastor offers an authentic taste of Mexico with its flavorful al pastor tacos and traditional Mexican cuisine. Shaver Hall is actively curating additional operators to join its dynamic culinary landscape.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chick Chick and Taqueria Al Pastor to Shaver Hall," said Michael Morris, Chief Executive Officer of the Food Hall Co. "As we prepare to open our doors to the vibrant community of Midtown Manhattan, we invite food lovers and culinary enthusiasts to join us on an exciting culinary journey filled with flavors, culture, and community."

About The Food Hall Co:

As pioneers in the industry, The Food Hall Co. is dedicated to creating disruptive entertainment and dining concepts that thrive as the heartbeat of their local communities.

Our food halls are a cultural hub where all the best sights, sounds, and flavors of a community come together under one roof. Legacy Hall in Plano, TX is equal parts food hall, beer garden, craft brewery, and live entertainment destination. The multi-level Assembly Food Hall is a comprehensive dining and entertainment destination anchoring the transformative Fifth & Broadway located at the heart of downtown Nashville, TN. For more information, visit https://foodhallco.com

