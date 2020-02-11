The Food Institute Names COO, Head of Data Science

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Food Institute, a New Jersey-based news and market research company founded in 1928, is proud to announce the appointment of Richard Bei as Chief Operating Officer and Head of Data Science.

Richard has over 20 years of experience in equity research, portfolio management, trading, and investment operations at global financial firms. From working at small family offices, hedge funds, to large investment managers such as AllianceBernstein and JP Morgan Asset Management, Richard spent most of his career focusing on combining proprietary mathematical algorithms, rigorous data analytics, and creative research insights to deliver thoughtful business solutions and investment results. Mr. Bei is a CFA Charterholder, and he holds an Economics degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

"We are excited to have Richard join us as part of the team. His skillset in mathematics and engineering, and his background in investments and operations, would will be of tremendous value in guiding us to deliver quality content and technology in more innovative ways. Richard will lead the efforts of Food Institute's new Data Science Group, and will be instrumental in helping me build The Food Institute as the premier food news, market research, and data analytics company in the industry," said Brian Choi, Managing Partner and CEO of The Food Institute.

The Food Institute has been serving the food industry with relevant, timely and uninterrupted information for over 90 years. It serves as a trusted source, providing balanced coverage of the issues through business newsletters and online research tools. The Food Institute is the publisher of several daily, weekly and annual publications, as well as the host of various webinars and seminars that provide in-depth information and analysis on food industry relevant topics. For more information, visit www.foodinstitute.com.

