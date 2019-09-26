The Food Institute Names New Executive Editor

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Food Institute, a New Jersey-based news and information service founded in 1928, is proud to announce the appointment of Marian Zboraj as Executive Editor.

Marian has spent her 18-year editorial career in business publishing. Most recently, she served as Editor for Food Quality & Safety magazine, a John Wiley & Sons publication, where she oversaw the daily operations of the print and digital aspects. During her seven-year term as Editor, the publication earned five editorial awards from APEX and ASBPE and an honorable mention from the Tabbie Awards. Marian also acted as the Managing Editor for five behavioral health newsletters at Wiley.

"We are pleased and fortunate to bring Marian's talent and attention to detail to the Food Institute as we move towards a century of service to the food industry," said Brian Todd, president of the Food Institute.

Other industries Marian has covered during her extensive career include nutraceuticals, vision care, and industrial equipment.

About The Food Institute

The Food Institute has been serving the food industry with relevant, timely and uninterrupted information for over 90 years. It serves as a trusted source, providing balanced coverage of the issues through business newsletters and online research tools. The Food Institute is the publisher of several daily, weekly and annual publications, as well as the host of various webinars and seminars that provide in-depth information and analysis on food industry relevant topics. For more information, visit www.foodinstitute.com.

Contact: Jennette Rowan, Marketing Director

jennette.rowan@foodinstitute.com

201-791-5570 x. 215

