The Food Source International Names Mandy Mulligan VP of Supply Chain

EXTON, Pa., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Food Source International, Inc has announced that Amanda "Mandy" Mulligan will be joining the organization as the VP of Supply Chain. Amanda comes to The Food Source with 17 years of procurement and supply chain progressive experience in various industries and roles, narrowing her focus to the direct spend management of food ingredients. Her leadership and passion for continuous improvement has brought many successes resulting in transformational change throughout her career. Additionally, she has developed tools and methodology that encompass the entire supply chain's pipeline management of inventory. The result of this method's implementation is to create a streamlined, fully transparent approach to inventory management as to allow the function to focus efforts more productively on innovation and continuous improvement initiatives which is the fuel for driving competitive advantages.

"We anticipate Amanda's core strengths and previous accomplishments will aid our company in achieving our aggressive expansion goals," says Peter Shaffer, President of The Food Source International, "by aligning with the right partners and driving bottom line growth activities."

"I am both excited and honored to be joining Food Source International and to partner with such a high-achieving, passionate team," says Mulligan, "I look forward to the new heights we will achieve."

The Food Source International is supplier of industrial food products including ingredients, seasonings, and flavors. Founded in 1997, the business mission is to vertically drive the future of taste, execute critical outcomes for customers through collaboration, artistry, passion, agility, and accountability, and to perpetuate growth through enthusiasm for people and our incessant drive to achieve. The headquarters of The Food Source International is based in Exton PA, with partnerships supporting global production and distribution.

