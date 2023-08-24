The Food Spray Drying Equipment Market to grow by USD 618.62 million from 2022 to 2027 | The rise in the adoption of infant formula to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The food spray drying equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.01% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 618.62 million, according to Technavio. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food Spray Drying Equipment Market

Food Spray Drying Equipment Market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The food spray drying equipment market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer food spray drying equipment in the market are Acmefil Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd., Advanced Drying Systems, BUCHI Labortechnik AG, Carrier Process Equipment Group Inc., Changzhou Jinqiao Spray Drying and Engineering Co. Ltd., Changzhou Lemar Drying Engineering Co. Ltd., Durr AG, Freund Vector Corp., G. Larsson Starch Technology AB, GEA Group AG, Hemraj Engineering India LLP, Labplant UK Ltd., New AVM Systech Pvt. Ltd., Saka Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd., Shandong Tianli Energy Co. Ltd., SiccaDania, SPX FLOW Inc., Tetra Laval SA, and Yamato Scientific Co. Ltd. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Company Offerings -

Acmefil Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers food spray drying equipment such as Lab scale pilot spray dryers, Rotary atomizer-type spray dryers, and Effluent spray dryers.

The company offers food spray drying equipment such as Lab scale pilot spray dryers, Rotary atomizer-type spray dryers, and Effluent spray dryers. Advanced Drying Systems - The company offers food spray drying equipment such as an SS spray dryer and a Pilot spray dryer.

The company offers food spray drying equipment such as an SS spray dryer and a Pilot spray dryer. GEA Group AG - The company offers food spray drying equipment such as Conventional Niro spray dryers, FSD spray dryers, and Gea Filtermant spray dryers.

The company offers food spray drying equipment such as Conventional Niro spray dryers, FSD spray dryers, and Gea Filtermant spray dryers. For details on the company and its offerings – Request a sample report

Food Spray Drying Equipment Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (milk products, plant products fish and meat proteins, fruit and vegetable products, carbohydrate products, and others), product (two-stage spray dryer, multi-stage spray dryer, and single-stage spray dryer), and type (pressure single-fluid nozzle atomizer, rotary wheel atomizer, and pneumatic two-fluid nozzle atomizer).

The milk products segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. FSDE is mainly used to produce powder for milk drying. Some of the different dairy products produced using spray drying technology are skimmed milk powder, whole milk powder, casein, infant formula, cream blends, whey, and whey protein concentrate. In addition, spray-dried milk products have gained popularity in recent years in many countries, such as infant formula and milk powder. As a result, the increase in demand for these products will help increase the production of spray-drying products. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the food spray drying equipment market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global food spray drying equipment market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth by 2027. The growth in the region is due to the growth of dairy products such as powdered milk and infant formula in different countries such as China and India . Furthermore, there is a change in the lifestyle of consumers, leading to a change in eating habits due to the increase in urbanization in developing countries like India and China . As a result, there has been an increase in the consumption of products such as fortified foods with high nutritional value. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Food Spray Drying Equipment Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The rise in the adoption of infant formula is a key factor driving market growth. Infant formula is made in powdered form and is easy to digest when used as a substitute for breastfeeding. It is widely used as an alternative due to its high nutritional content, changing consumer lifestyles, and the increasing number of working mothers are some factors that have promoted the use of infant formula. In addition, spray dryers are used to produce infant formula, and this is due to the increasing demand for infant formula. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trend - The application of spray drying equipment for food encapsulation is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenge - The stringent rules and regulations for food spray drying is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report! - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Food Spray Drying Equipment Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the food spray drying equipment market between 2023 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the size of the food spray drying equipment market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the food spray drying equipment market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of food spray drying equipment market companies

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The automated material handling (AMH) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.47% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 37.47 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by component (hardware, software, and services), end-user (automotive, e-commerce and 3PL, food and beverage, and semiconductor and electronics and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing e-commerce industry is the key factor driving the automated material handling (AMH) market growth.

The metering pumps market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.41% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,086.35 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (diaphragm, plunger, and others), end-user (water and wastewater industry, oil and gas industry, chemical and petrochemical industry, food and beverage industry, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Increasing industrial acceptance of positive displacement pumps is the key factor driving the metering pumps market growth.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Market Segmentation by Type

9 Customer Landscape

10 Geographic Landscape

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

12 Company Landscape

13 Company Analysis

14 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio