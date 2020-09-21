The Foodservice Tea Market is expected to grow by USD 2.66 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Foodservice tea market in US 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the foodservice tea market in US and it is poised to grow by USD 2.66 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on foodservice tea market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for mobile foodservice and the functional benefits of tea. In addition, rising demand for mobile foodservice is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The foodservice tea market in US market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes



The foodservice tea market in US is segmented as below:

By Type

• Iced tea

• Hot tea



By Distribution Channel

• Full-service restaurants

• Limited-service restaurants

• Others



This study identifies the growth of food delivery and the takeaway market as one of the prime reasons driving the foodservice tea market in US growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our foodservice tea market in US covers the following areas:

• Foodservice tea market in US sizing

• Foodservice tea market in US forecast

• Foodservice tea market in US industry analysis



