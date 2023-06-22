The Football Equipment Market is set to grow by USD 2,021.66 million from 2022-2027. The increased demand for advanced equipment to boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The football equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,021.66 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.59% during the forecast period. Europe held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to contribute 56% to the growth of the global market. The major factor driving the market growth in the region is the popularity of football, and it accounts for the largest share of the market. Europe also has the largest number of football clubs in the world and attracts some of the most popular players in the game. Furthermore, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League and the Euro Cup are popular football tournaments played in the region. Hence, the occurrence of such mega-events is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Football Equipment Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Football Equipment Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online), product (Football shoes, Footballs, Football protective equipment, and Others), and Geography (Europe, South America, APAC, North America, and the Middle East, and Africa).

The market share growth of the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The offline distribution channel includes offline stores that sell products in a physical space. The specialty stores offer greater visibility to products and a wide variety of products. Furthermore, these stores hire prominent players to promote football equipment. The main reason to buy these products from a specialty is because they allow consumers to sample and evaluate products before buying. Hence these benefits of the stores are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Football Equipment Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increased demand for advanced equipment is notably driving the football equipment market growth.

Furthermore, the use of innovative equipment assures that its users are safe.

The inclusion of technology then aids in measuring aspects such as impact force between players, rotational speed, and leap height, as well as recognizing malfunctions common in present gear.

The company employs integrated sensors capable of evaluating athletes' performance as well as environmental circumstances.

Hence these innovative technologies are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Increased preference for eco-friendly products is the key trend in the football equipment market.

Football equipment producers have substituted raw materials such as leather, synthetic rubber, polyurethane, nylon, and other synthetic materials with organic cotton, water-based adhesives, and recycled plastic components.

For example, Nike has created limited-edition football shoes made from recycled and renewable materials.

As a result, these eco-friendly products make the shoes significantly lighter than before, enabling players to have extra speed, agility, and comfort.

Hence these factors like producing eco-friendly products are expected to propel the market during the forecast period.

Significant challenges

The presence of counterfeit products is the major challenge impeding the football equipment market growth.

The market is becoming fragmented due to the presence of several local brands.

Furthermore, these local and counterfeit brands price their products at a lower rate so that they can gain a competitive advantage over international brands in the market.

The counterfeit products and the less price results in the failure of market vendors to achieve optimal market penetration.

Hence, the growing availability of counterfeit products is expected to affect the revenue of several global vendors during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Football Equipment Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the football equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the football equipment market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the football equipment market across Europe , South America , APAC, North America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of football equipment market vendors

The football apparel market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.37% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,067.84 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (professional player and amateur player), product (football shirts, football pants and shorts, and others), and geography (Europe, APAC, South America, North America, and Middle East and Africa). The demand for popular player jerseys is a key factor driving the growth of the market.

The football shoes market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,099.12 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (firm ground, soft ground, artificial ground type, turf type, and others), and geography (Europe, South America, APAC, North America, and Middle East and Africa). The frequent launches of football shoes by vendors are a key factor driving the growth of the market.

Football Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.59% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,021.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.4 Regional analysis Europe, South America, APAC, North America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 56% Key countries US, Japan, UK, Germany, France, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adams, adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Baden Sports Inc., BasicNet Spa, Chogori India Retail Ltd., Diadora Spa, Douglas Pads, Franklin Sports Inc., hummel AS, Iconix International, JOMA SPORT SA, Lotto sport Italia Spa, Mizuno USA, PUMA SE, Schutt Sports, Under Armour Inc., Xenith LLC, and Nike Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

