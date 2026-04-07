The Foothill Catalog Foundation Launches Tonia Homes Initiative to Support Eaton Fire Rebuilding in Altadena

Demonstration homes built in Altadena will provide guidance, clarity, and a tangible pathway forward for families navigating recovery

ALTADENA, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foothill Catalog Foundation (TFCF), a nonprofit advancing pre-approved home designs that preserve Altadena's architectural character while reducing cost by streamlining the rebuilding process, has announced the launch of the Tonia Homes Initiative. The effort will support families recovering from the Eaton Fire through the development of two demonstration homes located at 3339 Tonia Avenue and 3349 Tonia Avenue in Altadena. Building permits have been pulled and grading is currently underway.

The Lexington is a 1,722-square-foot California Bungalow featuring three bedrooms, two bathrooms, generous living and dining areas, and a welcoming front porch that reinforces neighborhood connection. The home will be paired with The Opa ADU, a compact and flexible 495 square foot studio unit designed to support independent or multigenerational living.

Made possible through local philanthropy and community partnership, this project will serve as a practical resource for families navigating the complexities of rebuilding while showcasing a resilient, efficient, and place-based approach to rebuilding in Altadena.

As construction progresses, the homes will function as living case studies, offering homeowners and community members insight into plan selection, finishes, timelines, and budgeting considerations. The Tonia Homes will exemplify the advantages of pre-approved architectural designs that preserve neighborhood identity while easing permitting, construction, and financial constraints.

"Rebuilding after a disaster is not only about restoring structures, it is about restoring a sense of place, both architecturally and culturally, while ensuring an equitable pathway for everyone," said Cynthia Sigler, Co-Founder of the Foothill Catalog Foundation. "The Tonia Homes are designed to show families that there is a clear, thoughtful pathway forward; one that respects Altadena's architectural and cultural heritage while simplifying the mechanics of rebuilding."

The two homes will also highlight the role of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) as flexible, neighborhood-scale solutions supporting multigenerational living, rental stability, and long-term resilience. In alignment with the Foundation's mission, the homes will ultimately be transferred to fire-impacted families at cost, creating an opportunity for two families to call Altadena home for generations to come.

Featured Homes

The initiative includes thoughtfully designed Foothill Catalog homes that reflect Altadena's architectural heritage while providing practical rebuilding pathways.

The Lexington with The Opa ADU

The Lexington is a 1,722-square-foot California Bungalow featuring three bedrooms, two bathrooms, generous living and dining areas, and a welcoming front porch that reinforces neighborhood connection. The home will be paired with The Opa ADU, a compact and flexible 495 square foot studio unit designed to support independent or multigenerational living.

The Elizabeth with The Lily ADU

The Elizabeth is a 1,600-square-foot English Cottage–inspired home reflecting the architectural language of Altadena's historic neighborhoods while accommodating contemporary living needs. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including a spacious primary suite and a dedicated office area designed for flexible living. The Elizabeth will be complemented by The Lily ADU, a thoughtfully designed 575 square foot 1 bed, 1 bath unit offering additional housing flexibility.

Throughout construction, opportunities will be created for families, builders, and community members to observe progress and better understand the practical considerations of rebuilding — from permitting efficiency to finish selections and sequencing. Williams Rebuild is providing construction services, while the Callahan Family Foundation has provided philanthropic support to make the initiative possible.

Construction milestones and community engagement opportunities will be shared as progress continues.

About The Foothill Catalog Foundation

The Foothill Catalog Foundation (TFCF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by local residents and design professionals to support the rebuilding of Altadena and surrounding foothill communities following the Eaton Fire. TFCF works to remove barriers to recovery by advancing preapproved home designs, streamlining permitting pathways, and connecting homeowners with trusted resources. TFCF serves as a collaborative network helping families navigate the rebuilding process with greater clarity, efficiency, and respect for the architectural character of the community.

About the Callahan Family Foundation

The Callahan Family Foundation is a Pasadena-based private philanthropic foundation supporting charitable initiatives across education, human services, and community wellbeing. Through grantmaking and strategic partnerships, the Foundation works to strengthen organizations and initiatives that expand opportunity, resilience, and support for communities in need.

About Williams Rebuild

Williams Rebuild is a Southern California homebuilding company dedicated to helping families recover after wildfire loss. Backed by nearly 30 years of experience through Williams & Watt Builders, the team provides an all-in-one, family-centered rebuilding approach — guiding homeowners from planning and permitting through construction and return home. With deep regional roots and boots-on-the-ground presence, Williams Rebuild is committed to restoring not just homes, but the communities that surround them.

Media Contact:

Erinn Lynch

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SOURCE The Foothill Catalog Foundation