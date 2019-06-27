The Forbes M+A Group Advises Kleen-Tech on its Sale to Concierge Building Services

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forbes M+A Group (Forbes), a leading investment bank, served as exclusive advisor to Kleen-Tech, a janitorial and custodial service provider, on its sale to Concierge Building Services.

"I could not be more pleased with the continual support and dedication from Bill Nack and the Forbes team. From identifying the perfect buyer, to maximizing our value, and ultimately continuing our legacy, the Forbes team was there from start to finish," commented Brad Brandt, CEO of Kleen-Tech. "Forbes executed the entire process and negotiated the successful monetization of our company for its shareholders – the process was difficult, but the Forbes team expertly advised me around the landmines and successfully helped me across the finish line."

"After an extensive, multi-year search, Concierge Building Services is thrilled to complete the acquisition of Kleen-Tech," said James Vaughan, CEO of Concierge Building Services. "Kleen-Tech is a strong platform for growth due to its legacy management team, coupled with its unique systems, processes, and culture developed over 20 years of market leadership."

"The Forbes team was thrilled to find a great partner for the Kleen-Tech owners. Due to the Company's superlative operational excellence and growth history in the facility maintenance and commercial janitorial space, we were able to create a robust process with multiple interested buyers," said Bill Nack, Managing Director & Partner at Forbes and Kleen-Tech's lead advisor. "We were pleased to deliver an outstanding deal and advise our client to a successful close."

About Kleen-Tech

Kleen-Tech provides janitorial and custodial services for commercial and municipal buildings, specialty facilities, and government installations. The company works with customers ranging from Fortune 100 companies to the U.S. government to regional multi-location retailers and currently services more than 15 million square feet of space.

About The Forbes M+A Group

The Forbes M+A Group is an award-winning Denver-based mergers and acquisitions advisory firm. The firm has a capital formation group and also serves buyers and sellers in middle-market M&A transactions. Forbes applies meticulous attention to detail helping business owners develop and execute M&A strategy, acquire companies and partner with investor groups for growth to maximize value in an eventual exit. Senior advisors at The Forbes M+A Group have more than 200 years of combined experience in transactions across a wide variety of industries. For more information regarding this transaction or The Forbes M+A Group please contact Bill Nack.

About Concierge Building Services

Concierge Building Services is an independent sponsor focused on providing growth to companies it acquires in the facilities services industry. Through professionalization and modernization, Concierge Building Services intends to provide marketing, management, and strategic direction to the acquired companies in order to grow them organically.

