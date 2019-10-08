The Forbes M+A Group Advises Ponderosa Valley Funeral Services on its Sale to Foundation Partners

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forbes M+A Group (Forbes M+A), a leading transaction advisory firm, served as exclusive advisor to Ponderosa Valley Funeral Services (Ponderosa Valley), a premier Colorado-based provider of traditional and memorial funeral services in the Rocky Mountain Region.

"After nearly two decades of putting our hearts and souls into building Ponderosa Valley, we needed an advisor that would bring that same level of care and thoughtfulness in advising us through a transaction. We could not be more pleased with Bob Forbes and the Forbes M+A team in that endeavor. From identifying the perfect buyer, to maximizing our value, and ultimately continuing our legacy, the Forbes M+A team was there from start to finish," commented Steve Trevino, co-owner of Ponderosa Valley. "Forbes M+A lead the entire process and negotiated a successful sale of our company – though the process was complex, the Forbes M+A team expertly advised us around the landmines and successfully helped us cross the finish line."

"Well run regional leaders in the funeral services business like Ponderosa Valley are in high demand right now. The Forbes team was thrilled to find a great partner that will continue the Ponderosa Valley legacy, and that valued the terrific reputation, community involvement, and strong principles the company was built upon," said Bob Forbes, President at Forbes M+A. "We are excited for Ponderosa Valley's next chapter."

"Ponderosa Valley has an exceptional reputation in Parker and the surrounding area, and we couldn't be more pleased to welcome them into the family," stated Jason Widing, Vice President of Business Development at Foundation Partners Group. "Steve and Nanci represent the kind of owners we are seeking to partner with – passionate about serving families and innovative in meeting their changing needs."

About Ponderosa Valley

Ponderosa Valley is a leading provider of funeral services in Colorado. The company is a valued member of their community and is used by families from generation to generation as a result of accommodating each family's needs throughout the memorial process. Traditional services include preparation, embalming, visitation, burial, and legal paperwork.

About The Forbes M+A Group

The Forbes M+A Group is an award-winning Denver-based mergers and acquisitions advisory firm. The firm has a capital formation group and also serves buyers and sellers in middle-market M&A transactions.

Forbes applies meticulous attention to detail helping business owners develop and execute M&A strategy, acquire companies and partner with investor groups for growth to maximize value in an eventual exit. Senior advisors at The Forbes M+A Group have more than 200 years of combined experience in transactions across a wide variety of industries. For more information regarding this transaction or The Forbes M+A Group please contact Bob Forbes.

About Foundation Partners

Foundation Partners is an Orlando-based owner and operator of funeral homes, cremation centers, and cemeteries across 19 states. Foundation Partners has extensive experience acquiring and/or partnering with management teams to preserve and grow the company's legacy. Visit www.foundationpartners.com to learn more.

