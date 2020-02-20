The Forbes M+A Group Advises Santa Rita Landscaping on its Sale to Westhook Capital

DENVER, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forbes M+A Group (Forbes), an award-winning middle market investment bank, served as exclusive advisor to Santa Rita Landscaping (Santa Rita) on its sale to Westhook Capital (Westhook), a Los Angeles based private equity firm. Santa Rita is a leading provider of landscaping installation and maintenance services based in Tucson, Arizona and was ranked #114 in Landscape Management's Top 150.

"The Forbes team was on top of it, kept the ball rolling, and communicated well throughout the entire process," said President of Santa Rita Landscaping, Brian Ham. "We are pleased with the buyer and are excited to see them, alongside the current team, take Santa Rita to the next level."

Bill Nack, Managing Director & Partner at the Forbes M+A Group and Santa Rita's lead advisor, states "Santa Rita's owners were looking for the best group to partner with to continue its legacy and reputation as a leader in the Arizona market. We believe we found that in Westhook." Nack added, "Today, green industry deals can be tough to get to the finish line unless the right mix of maintenance services, management team sophistication, and size are all superlative. Santa Rita has those key components."

Doug Freyschlag, Director at Forbes and co-advisor, additionally commented, "Forbes looks for industry leaders in the green space and Santa Rita is just that, a great company with strong management and a well-defined position in southern Arizona."

Wes Knuth, partner at Westhook Capital added "We are excited to partner with the Santa Rita team and look forward to supporting the Company's next phase of growth. Santa Rita is Westhook Capital's third investment in the commercial landscaping industry."

About Santa Rita

Since 1988, Santa Rita Landscaping is a premier regional provider of landscape services, including recurring Commercial Maintenance, reoccurring homebuilder construction, as well as commercial and custom residential construction based in Tucson, Arizona.

About The Forbes M+A Group

The Forbes M+A Group, founded in 2004 with offices in Denver, CO and Salt Lake City, UT, is an award-winning investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital formation, and financial restructuring within the middle market. The group has over 15 years of experience delivering outstanding results for business owners, entrepreneurs, and investors. Advisors at The Forbes M+A Group have 250+ years of combined experience in international transactions across a wide variety of industries. The Forbes M+A Group has been recognized as a leader within the middle market as a regional M&A Firm of the Year for the past 5 years.

About Westhook Capital

Westhook Capital is a private equity firm founded by professionals with over 40 years of combined experience growing companies as investors, company executives, and advisors through multiple economic cycles. Westhook is targeting 5 - 6 platform investments for the fund and is focused on companies in the consumer, industrial, business services, and healthcare services segments with greater than $3 million of EBITDA. Westhook invests in control buyouts, management buyouts, and recapitalizations. Westhook is experienced and comfortable with founder-owned companies, founder transitions, secondary buyouts, and corporate divestitures.

Media Contact



Sara Cody

Sara.Cody@ForbesMA.com

303.770.6017

SOURCE The Forbes M+A Group

Related Links

http://www.ForbesMA.com

