The Forbes M+A Group Advises Top Gun Pressure Washing on its Sale to Osceola Capital

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Sept. 6 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forbes M+A Group (Forbes M+A), a leading transaction advisory firm, served as exclusive advisor to Top Gun Pressure Washing, a top provider of commercial cleaning services in the Rocky Mountain Region and one of the largest pressure washing operations in the country.

"Our company was ready to move to the next stage of growth and I could not be more pleased with the work Doug Freyschlag and the Forbes M+A team provided in that endeavor. From identifying the perfect buyer, to maximizing our value, and ultimately continuing our legacy, the Forbes M+A team was there from start to finish," commented Top Gun CEO Stephanie White. "Forbes M+A lead the entire process and negotiated a successful sale of our company – though the process was complex, the Forbes M+A team expertly advised me around the landmines and successfully helped us cross the finish line."

"The Forbes team was thrilled to find a great partner for the Top Gun owners. After 25 years of steady growth, the company had built a terrific reputation in the market and it was critical to find a buyer who understood and valued the principles behind the company. We feel that Osceola will be the ideal partner and we are very happy with the outcome for our clients," said Doug Freyschlag, Director at Forbes M+A and Top Gun's lead advisor. "We feel these two groups will work especially well together continuing to build the Top Gun brand."

Ben Moe, a Managing Partner at Osceola Capital, commented, "We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with Top Gun's founders and management team in this investment. We look forward to working with senior management while they continue to grow their geographic footprint and suite of services through acquisitions and new facility locations."

About Top Gun

Top Gun is a leading provider of commercial cleaning services in Colorado and Wyoming and one of the largest pressure washing operations in the country. The company maintains a broad client base of commercial accounts and an impressive list of national retail brands as repeat customers. Services include parking lot maintenance, graffiti removal, sidewalk cleaning, environmental spill clean-up, and equipment washing.

About The Forbes M+A Group

The Forbes M+A Group is an award-winning Denver-based mergers and acquisitions advisory firm. The firm has a capital formation group and also serves buyers and sellers in middle-market M&A transactions.

Forbes applies meticulous attention to detail helping business owners develop and execute M&A strategy, acquire companies and partner with investor groups for growth to maximize value in an eventual exit. Senior advisors at The Forbes M+A Group have more than 200 years of combined experience in transactions across a wide variety of industries. For more information regarding this transaction or The Forbes M+A Group please contact Doug Freyschlag.

About Osceola Capital

Osceola Capital is a Tampa-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million. Osceola has extensive experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. Visit www.osceola.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Max Eckstein

Max.Eckstein@ForbesMA.com

303.872.9085

SOURCE The Forbes M+A Group

Related Links

http://www.ForbesMA.com

