ATLANTA, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The first day of summer is finally upon us and with the warm weather comes ice cream! On the first weekend of the summer season, sunshine or not, "sprinkles" are in the forecast at Carvel®. Carvel will add FREE sprinkles to top any order to kick-off the "coolest" celebration of long-awaited summertime fun. FREE rainbow or chocolate sprinkles will be offered all day from Friday, June 22 through Sunday, June 24.
"No one knows better than Carvel that summer officially marks ice cream season," said Scott Colwell, president of Carvel. "While rain is often wished away, Carvel can turn any form of sprinkles into a joyous occasion!"
To stay connected to all things Carvel, follow the brand on Twitter and Instagram at @CarvelIceCream, like it on Facebook at www. facebook.com/CarvelIceCream, or visit Carvel.com.
About Carvel®
The United States' first retail ice cream franchise, Carvel® has become one of the best-loved and most recognized names in its industry. The company is a leading provider of premium soft ice cream and hand dipped ice cream products, as well as uniquely shaped ice cream cakes, including its signature Fudgie the Whale® and Cookie Puss® cakes. Atlanta-based Carvel currently operates over 350 franchised and food service locations. Visit www.carvel.com for more information, follow us on Twitter @CarvelIceCream or become a fan at http://facebook.com/CarvelIceCream
Media Contact
Nicole Arzoomanian
Finn Partners for Carvel®
nicole.arzoomanian@finnpartners.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-forecast-for-the-first-weekend-of-the-summer-free-sprinkles-at-carvel-300669015.html
SOURCE Carvel Ice Cream
Share this article