Data center automation software is the process of automating the workflow of data center facilities. Our data center automation software market analysis considers the revenues based on deployment that includes on-premise and cloud-based. Our analysis also considers the sales of data center automation software in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. In 2018, the on-premise segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increased migration toward the digital-based environment will play a significant role in the on-premise segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global data center automation software market report looks at factors such as the increasing cost of efficiency with respect to operations, migration from on-premise to cloud, and the growing number of partnerships and acquisitions in the market. However, security concerns, the presence of substitutes, and connectivity issues in data center operations may hamper the growth of the data center automation software industry over the forecast period.

Increasing cost efficiency with respect to operations



Enhancing efficiency and performance of business operations is essential for the growth of the enterprises. The automation of data centers makes them efficient and scalable by ensuring optimal performance of data center assets, including mechanical, electrical, and IT systems. Data center automation software facilitates faster deployment time, lowers labor costs, and reduces human errors. These benefits, along with the cost efficiency, will fuel its adoption during the forecast period and consequently fuel market growth at a CAGR of close to 22%.



Integration of AI in data centers



Artificial intelligence (AI) is being implemented in data center automation software as it facilitates energy-efficient operations, minimizes human error, and enables faster decision-making. The implementation of AI in data center automation software also helps in reducing operational costs and deployment time. Hence, the implementation of AI in data centers will be a key data center automation trend responsible for the growth of the market.



With the presence of a few major players, the global data center automation software market is concentrated. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data center automation software providers, that include Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., and VMware Inc.



Also, the data center automation software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

