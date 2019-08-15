NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5807317/?utm_source=PRN

The increase in complexity of warfare led to increase in causalities, the combat zones in Vietnam, Korea, Iraq and Afghanistan had their individual challenges. The need for increasing the survivability forced nations to equip the soldiers with state-of-the-art protection and combat systems. Ironically, the effect has been a sharp rise in post war non-combat injuries that pointed at excessive load as the cause for the musculoskeletal injuries. The Defense Departments across the world are focusing on manufacturing innovative material which is lighter in weight and stronger in performance.



The cumulative market is expected to surpass USD 96 Billion during the forecast period. The market is estimated at around USD 9.24 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 12.83 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of around 3.7%. The market is expected to move from Independent equipment to Integrated equipment through the study period. The APAC market is expected to account to more than one- third of the Global Soldier Systems market.



Scope

The forecast period of the report titled "Global Soldier Systems Market" is between 2019-2027, however the study period is between 2017-2027. The report is aimed at:



- Understand the market trends and the key market drivers, restraints and challenges which are expected to help the market evolve.

- Understand the key technology that are expected to drive innovation in the Global Soldier Systems market.

- A clear understanding of the future artillery requirements and country level programs.

- A detailed coverage of the PEST and Porter's five forces in the Soldier systems market.

- A specific chapter that covers top ten regional programs across the world, each program coverage includes the OEMs and the key program developments.

- Detailed market forecast across segments like components, applications and regions.

- A specific chapter that highlights the key market opportunities in the Soldier System market.

Segmentation covered in this report

The market is segmented based on Region, Components, Application and Deployment



Region Wise Segmentation:



- North America

- Europe

- APAC

- Middle East

- ROW



By Components



- Target Acquisition & Surveillance

- Monitoring

- Helmet

- Vest

- Navigation

- Others (PPE & Clothing)



By Applications



- Protection

- Combat Support

- Others



By Deployment



- Independent

- Integrated



