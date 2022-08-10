The Forest at Duke and Caspar.AI partner on Technology in New Health Center "Small Houses"

The Forest at Duke, a 47-acre continuing care community in Durham, NC, is bringing Caspar technology to the unique Small House concept for improved and more efficient care.

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forest at Duke, a continuing care community in Durham, North Carolina, will soon bring the unique Small House concept to its 47-acre campus. The new construction, slated for completion in late 2022, will replace the community's existing Health Center, adding 90 new apartments to support assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing.

Caspar.AI, based in Silicon Valley, California, has partnered with The Forest at Duke to bring human-centered technology to the innovative Small House project. Caspar.AI technology will provide incident alerting as well as health and wellness reports to team members and pertinent communication to families.

The Forest at Duke's new Health Center – consisting of five stories spanning about 110,000 square feet – will place residents in neighborhood groupings (Small Houses) of 10 apartments, with each grouping additionally featuring its own communal living, kitchen, and dining area. Each Small House can be adapted to provide varying levels of care, depending on the needs of the residents served. Importantly, Caspar.AI technology will facilitate the ability of Forest team members to support residents at all levels of living.

Dr. Ashutosh Saxena, Founder and CEO of Caspar.AI, states, "We are pleased to support The Forest at Duke. The community and team members will benefit directly from the resident insights provided by Caspar.AI. Our technology will support staff efficiency, ensure that resident care plans are better informed, and give residents' families access to 24/7/365 feedback."

Anita L. Holt, MPH, President and CEO of The Forest at Duke, agrees: "Caspar.AI has joined the team at The Forest of Duke in support of greater resident insight, which benefits all parties in our Small House concept."

About Caspar AI

Caspar.AI is a data-driven health platform that works with retirement communities to automate many care tasks. Caspar increases comfort, health & safety for the residents, while improving the bottom line at the same time!

PRESS CONTACT

Joe Anderson

9259630013

https://caspar.ai/

SOURCE Caspar AI