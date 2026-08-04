The Forma App Launches Vibe Editing for PDFs and Promises to Disrupt the Market

Forma's new feature presents a revolutionary flow for working with PDF documents. Users can edit files using simple text prompts.

MIAMI, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forma app, an innovative tool for managing documents, has developed a feature that proposes a new approach to working with PDF files. Instead of correcting a document manually, users can now make requests in natural language for what they need to change, and the app will apply the corrections and save the document with its layout and formatting preserved.

Forma’s new feature presents a revolutionary flow for working with PDF documents. Users can edit files using simple text prompts.

The feature is AI-based and applies the philosophy of vibe coding to PDF editing. The ability to edit PDFs by prompting, rather than correcting data, words, numbers, or punctuation by hand, simplifies the lives of all who need to fill out forms, work with reports, and manage document layouts.

Vibe editing is used to correct images, photos, and videos, but Forma is the first service to offer the same approach to PDFs. Users get updated documents identical in appearance to the originals in seconds. In addition to making standard corrections, users can ask the app to find new information and add it to the document. On iOS, users can also enter voice prompts. Voice input will be available on other platforms in the future.

The app is a fast-growing product of BP Mobile (AIBY Group), a leading American mobile app development company dedicated to creating top-tier consumer apps. One of the company's most well-known apps is iScanner, which celebrated its 10th anniversary and reached 125 million downloads worldwide.

"After years of helping millions scan and work with documents, we realized the real pain is editing PDFs. AI made document creation easier, but for editing files, users still have to navigate toolbar hell. So we built Vibe Editing," explains Dmitrii Novikov, Product Owner at Forma. "Our technology is based on a group of AI agents that analyze a user's request, extract the data that needs to be corrected, and then re-enter the changes into the document to match the original version."

The Forma app is available on the web, iOS, and Android worldwide. To use the feature, users should tap the Vibe edit button on the app's main screen or visit formadoc.com. The new experience of conversational PDF editing will make the lives of millions of people easier.

SOURCE AIBY Group