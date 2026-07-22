58% of Americans Prioritize Two-Factor Authentication for Document Security, Study Finds

iScanner conducted a survey to explore how Americans store their documents and what security challenges they face.

MIAMI, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iScanner, the award-winning app for scanning and managing documents, released the results of a survey examining how Americans store and protect their documents in 2026.

The study finds that the most popular storage option is the cloud, with services like Google Drive and iCloud being used by 60% of participants. More than half of respondents store documents on phones (52%) and computers (59%). USB drives or external hard drives are less popular (22%). Surprisingly, 33% of respondents said they use emails and messages to store documents.

iScanner conducted a survey to explore how Americans store their documents and what security challenges they face.

One of the goals of the survey was to determine how many Americans have experienced situations where their paper or digital documents could have fallen into the wrong hands. While 75% of respondents said they have never run into this issue, one quarter of Americans reported that they have.

5% of respondents report leaving paper documents in public places, such as cafés, and 3% confirm their documents were stolen. The situation is similar with digital copies. 5% of Americans have lost a phone or laptop containing documents, and 4% reported their devices stolen. Moreover, 8% had their digital accounts (cloud, email, apps) hacked, exposing their files to unauthorized access.

The survey also revealed which security features respondents find most useful. 58% of Americans consider two-factor authentication the most valuable feature for storing digital documents. 52% value password-protecting individual documents. 48% appreciate the ability to remotely delete the app's data if a device is lost or stolen. All of these features are available in iScanner to help users protect their documents from theft.

"The security of our users' documents is one of our core values," says Matt Svetlak, Product Director of iScanner. "Our app has been on the market for more than 10 years and helps 125 million people manage their documents smoothly and effortlessly. We pay close attention to the security and protection of users' files in all kinds of situations. If our users lose their phone, they can be confident their files will remain safe".

The full survey results are available at iscanner.com.

The iScanner app was developed by BP Mobile (AIBY Group).

SOURCE AIBY Group