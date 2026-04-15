iScanner's New Feature Helps Americans to Declutter and Embrace Eco-Conscious Habits

iScanner launches a new feature that helps users determine whether hard copies of scanned documents can be recycled or need to be kept.

MIAMI, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For Earth Day 2026, iScanner, the award-winning app for scanning and managing documents, launches a new feature to help users understand how long to keep hard copies of documents and encourage them to recycle paper.

For years, iScanner has implemented an eco-achievement program. iScanner Eco Tips allows users to quickly decide which hard copies they can safely discard and recycle.

The new feature, Eco Tips, is powered by AI and analyzes documents to determine whether they should be saved as hard copies and for how long. After scanning the document, users will see instant recommendations based on the type of document they scan, for what they can do with the original paper. Some documents, such as donation receipts or bank statements, must be kept for 7 years, but medical or utility bills can be kept only digitally.

iScanner Eco Tips allows users to quickly decide which hard copies they can safely discard and recycle to avoid cluttering work and home spaces. Keeping documents in digital format is sufficient for a big part of daily use cases. Digitizing paper documents and working with them on a phone or laptop instead of printing reduces paper consumption and saves trees.

"At iScanner, we strive to streamline document workflows for our users and provide them with comprehensive solutions to handle all tasks—from signing and editing to summarizing content—in one place. Digitizing documents helps reduce paper consumption and supports sustainability, which is one of our core product values," said Matt Svetlak, Product Director at iScanner. "Our new feature simplifies document management and supports the intention to declutter work and living environments."

The Eco Tips feature is available to iOS and Android users in the US.

You can read more about the feature and access a Declutter & Digitize guide on iscanner.com.

For years, iScanner has implemented an eco-achievement program. The app tracks exported pages and converts the data into milestones, allowing users to see how they help save trees and visualize their results through badges, widgets, and eco-certificates.

iScanner is a popular AI-powered scanning and document management app with over 125 million downloads and is available on iOS, Android, and the Web. The app allows users to convert scans into different formats, edit, and sign them.

The iScanner app was developed by BP Mobile (AIBY Group).

SOURCE AIBY Group