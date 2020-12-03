The Former World's Strongest Man Champion HAFTHOR BJORNSSON (Game of Thrones' The Mountain) Joins Karate Combat for Remainder of This Season

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Karate Combat is excited to announce that HAFTHOR BJORNSSON, known to fans around the world as "The Mountain" from Game of Thrones, will join the announce team as a special guest color commentator for the remaining three episodes of Season 2.

In addition to his iconic role in Game of Thrones, Bjornsson is the first person to have won the Arnold Strongman Classic, Europe's Strongest Man and World's Strongest Man in the same calendar year. In May of this year, Hafthor deadlifted 1,105 lbs – setting a new record for the strongman deadlift.

Karate Combat

Hafthor comes to Karate Combat thanks to the legend himself, Bas Rutten. After being shown the sport, Hafthor loved it and agreed to join the full-contact karate league for the remainder of this season. A lifelong fan of combat sports, Hafthor himself is preparing for a boxing match next year and Karate Combat is excited to partner with the world's strongest man to showcase the best new league in combat sports.

Join Hafthor and Bas Rutten this Sunday at 7 p.m. Eastern on Karate.com or the Karate Combat YouTube channel to catch this week's card!

For more on Karate Combat, or interview opportunities, please contact:

Josh Eldridge

[email protected]

Related Images

hafthor-bjornsson-with-layla-anna.jpg

Hafthor Bjornsson with Layla Anna-Lee

SOURCE Karate Combat