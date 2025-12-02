By Mark Cartwright, Joshua J. Mark, Liana Miate, Patit Paban Mishra, and James Blake Wiener

Edited by Ibolya Horváth

Illustrations by Simeon Netchev

Published by World History Publishing on 24th November 2025

GODALMING, England, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What in the world was happening in the 14th century? Violence, uprisings, power struggles, wars, climate change, an epidemic, extensive trade networks – a new world order was emerging, one that fundamentally shaped the societies we see across the globe today.

Book Cover World Events in the 14th Century

The Forsaken 14th Century: A Global History is the insightful new book by World History Encyclopedia, the world's most-read history publication. Featuring accessible research, illustrative maps, and helpful timelines, this book paints a vivid picture of one of the most world-shaping centuries in our history.

From the nomads of the Mongol Empire to the Black Death in Europe, the booming trade on the Swahili Coast to the Aztecs and the Māori settlements in New Zealand, readers receive a truly diverse introduction to the different cultures that survived, thrived, and fell amid adversity in the 14th century.

Written in an enjoyable and easily digestible way by historians, archaeologists, educators, and scholars, The Forsaken 14th Century explores the better and lesser known events of this period of our past, while reflecting on our shared humanity across cultures, languages, and religions in our present day.

About the Authors

Mark Cartwright is a professional writer, researcher, historian, and editor. With a BA in Politics and an MA in Political Philosophy, his research focuses on political history, constitutional theory, military history, and political philosophy.

Joshua J. Mark holds a BA in English and Philosophy and an MA in English. Having been a philosophy professor, Joshua has also taught history and writing courses at college level.

Liana Miate is a social media editor and writer (screen and creative). With a BA in Greece, Rome, and Late Antiquity, her research focuses on mythology and the study of women in the ancient world.

Patit Paban Mishra, Professor of History (retired) at Sambalpur University, India, and the Northern University of Malaysia, specializes in World History with particular reference to South Asian and Southeast Asian history.

James Blake Wiener is a public relations professional focussing on cross-cultural exchange, world history, and international relations. Having trained as a world historian, Wiener holds a BA in History and an MA in World History.

About World History Encyclopedia

World History Encyclopedia is a non-profit organization that publishes free, high-quality historical content to advance historical literacy and improve history education worldwide. Since 2009, the organization has become the world's most-read history publication, reaching millions of visitors monthly. WHE is recommended by leading universities, including Oxford University and California State University, and maintains complete editorial independence as a registered non-profit in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.

