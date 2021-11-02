The Fort Athletic Club Grand Opening

OCEANPORT, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fort Athletic Club, capping a momentous and awe-inspiring multi-million dollar transformation, is pleased to announce its official grand opening on Monday, November 1, 2021.

Official Club hours are as follows:

Monday - Friday: 5am - 9pm

Saturday: 6 am - 5 pm

Sunday: 7am - 5 pm

The Fort Athletic Club Leadership Team is thrilled to open its door after a long awaited grand opening. The Club is located on the former Fort Monmouth in Oceanport, NJ. For membership information, please visit our website: www.fortathleticclub.com..

Scott Marchakitus, CEO of the Fort Athletic Club, says the facility is a modern, technology-infused, upscale establishment that caters to individuals and families who desire a best-in-class fitness and wellness experience. The club features state-of-the-art equipment, four boutique studios, pristine locker rooms, youth programs, a coffee and smoothie bar and more.

The facility's four high-end fitness boutiques are home to high intensity strength and cardio classes, cycling, yoga, dance, and senior fitness. The Fort also features more than 100 pieces of top-of-the-line weight training and cardio equipment in its fitness hub, with floor to ceiling windows opening up to a view of the former Fort Monmouth marching grounds.

Biocircuit™ by Technogym, an exclusive line of circuit training equipment, is another popular Club amenity that sets The Fort apart from the majority of fitness facilities across the entire east coast. Technogym's Biocircuit™ guides users through a workout with stations that memorize their settings and fitness levels after just one set up.

Spearheaded by Chris "Shempy" Champeau, The Fort will be active within the youth athletics community, offering strength and conditioning programs, basketball clinics, leagues, and tournaments. Additional programs including soccer, baseball, cheerleading, and more will be available at The Fort for children as young as 18 months, truly marking the facility as a space for the entire family to enjoy.

Marchakitus says the Fort's first visitors and members who have already experienced the facility are particularly excited about the variety of services, catering to every age and every fitness level—all under one roof.

Founding Fort 500 Members who received early access to the facility have shared overwhelmingly positive sentiments around re-entering a safe, clean, and welcoming fitness environment after nearly two years of widespread industry closures due to COVID-19.

Exclusive membership programs are currently available for Charter Members. To learn more, please email General Manager, Matt Wright at [email protected]. Visit www.fortathleticclub.com to review membership pricing, boutique studio information, and youth program details and sign-ups.

