The Fort, Home of the World's First Pickleball Stadium, Announces Official Ball Partners

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fort, home to the world's first pickleball stadium, has forged groundbreaking partnerships with two industry leaders, Franklin Sports and Diadem Sports, as its official ball partners. These collaborations further establish The Fort as a global hub for pickleball excellence, innovation, and community engagement.

Aerial view of The Fort's expansive 9-acre pickleball campus, home to 43 courts, including 14 weatherproof, and the world's first pickleball stadium. Beyond pickleball, The Fort offers a vibrant lakeside experience with water sports, beach volleyball, a lively beachfront with a live music stage, and more.

Setting the Standard with Industry Leaders

Franklin Sports, the world's largest supplier of pickleballs, has long been a benchmark in the industry, celebrated for its unparalleled durability and performance. Diadem Sports, founded in South Florida and recognized globally, has made its mark with fast-playing balls that maintain their shape and quality under intense play. Both brands are renowned for producing balls that resist cracking, ensuring superior performance for all levels of play.

Through this partnership, The Fort is proud to feature its logo alongside Franklin and Diadem on every ball sold at The Fort, symbolizing our shared commitment to delivering the best experience for players.

"Our collaborations with Franklin and Diadem reflect our dedication to providing top-tier experiences to our players," said Brad Tuckman, CEO of The Fort. "We also understand that our members deserve to have a choice, which is why we selected what we believe are the two top balls in the industry. These brands are leaders in the sport, and their commitment to quality aligns perfectly with our vision to elevate pickleball on a global scale."

Integrated Programming for Pros and Players

With more than 24 teaching pros at The Fort, this partnership seamlessly incorporates Franklin and Diadem balls into every facet of our programming. From professional training sessions to 12+ daily leagues, both brands' balls are leveraged to provide players with a premium, well-rounded experience that highlights the unique strengths and performance of each. This ensures that every player, whether training or competing, benefits from the best equipment the industry has to offer.

A Grassroots Commitment: Giving Back to the Community

In addition to serving its members, The Fort is deeply committed to growing pickleball at the grassroots level. Through its Community Give-Back Program, members can donate new and used balls, which will be distributed to local Fort Lauderdale schools. This initiative is part of a larger effort by The Fort to provide schools with the necessary equipment, faculty training, and programming support to introduce and sustain vibrant pickleball programs. "This partnership isn't just about providing premium equipment—it's about fostering a lifelong love for the sport," said RK Bacalla, Head Pro at The Fort. "By bringing pickleball into local schools with the right programming and faculty training, we're ensuring that this sport is accessible to everyone. Who knows? We might even discover the next world number one player right here in our Fort Lauderdale public schools."

The Fort: A Destination for Pickleball and Beyond

Spanning nine acres in the heart of Fort Lauderdale, The Fort is more than just a facility—it's a pickleball ecosystem. Featuring 43 courts, including 14 weatherproof options, a lakeside entertainment complex, dining, retail, and the world's first pickleball stadium, The Fort blends sport, lifestyle, and community in a world-class venue.

Set to open this month, with a grand celebration planned for April, The Fort is poised to redefine the pickleball experience, combining competitive excellence with community engagement.

