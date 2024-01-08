The Forum of Congolese Intellectuals Abroad unveils its DRC election observation report

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forum of Congolese Intellectuals Abroad (FICE) will officially release its election observation report following an on-site mission conducted from December 19th to December 22nd, 2023. The observation took place during the presidential, legislative, and municipal elections in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and in countries where members of the Congolese diaspora were permitted to vote: South Africa, Belgium, Canada, the United States, and France.

As the eagerly anticipated announcement of the final presidential election results approaches, FICE, a certified election observation organization, recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), will host a press conference to launch its comprehensive report. This event, scheduled for Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 2:00 PM at the National Press Club in Washington D.C., will feature representatives from CENI and firsthand observers present in the DRC during the elections. The press conference aims to provide valuable insights into the election proceedings and address queries from the press.

During the on-site mission, the FICE team conducted interviews with numerous voters, engaged with other local and international observers, and had access to the polling stations in the visited centers. The team affirms that the voting operations adhered to CENI's procedural rules and international standards.

The upcoming press conference will not only unveil the detailed election observation mission report but also offer a platform for an open dialogue between the press, CENI representatives, and many eyewitnesses to the election.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM

Location: National Press Club, 529 14th St NW, Washington D.C.

RSVP: [email protected]

The mission of the Forum of Intellectual Congolese Abroad (FICE) is to unite Congolese intellectuals residing abroad for thoughtful reflection, exchange of ideas, and collaborative action on issues affecting the Democratic Republic of Congo and their impact on development in their host countries. For more information, visit FICE's official website.

