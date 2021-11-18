The Forum on Education Abroad Announces the 2021 Recipient of Its Award for Excellence in Education Abroad Curriculum Design

CARLISLE, Penn., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of International Education Week, The Forum on Education Abroad is pleased to announce the 2021 recipient of the Award for Excellence in Education Abroad Curriculum Design: "Negotiating Peace: From Conflict to Coexistence," a course developed by Kate Kunzman and Dr. Emira Ibrahimpasic of the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.

Dr. Emira Ibrahimpasic (left) and Kate Kunzman (right) of the University of Nebraska - Lincoln, recipients of the 2021 Award for Excellence in Education Abroad Curriculum Design for their course, "Negotiating Peace: From Conflict to Coexistence"

Kunzman, the university's Education Abroad Coordinator, and Dr. Ibrahimpasic, a cultural anthropologist, Assistant Professor of Practice, and Assistant Director of Global Studies, drew on their experiences developing faculty-led programs and resources and best practices from The Forum, NAFSA, and SIT to create a virtual summer course designed to keep students connected with the world while travel was paused due to COVID-19. The session began by grounding students in an understanding of colonialism, native lands, and historical conflicts in the United States before moving on to understanding modern-day conflicts in Syria and Ireland through guest lectures from individuals with real-world experience in conflict negotiation and individuals affected by the conflicts studied.

Uttiyo Raychaudhuri, Vice Provost for Internationalization at the University of Denver and Awards Selection Committee Chair explained that it was difficult to choose just one winner this year. "To me, they are all winners because they pushed forward with high-quality, engaging, innovative coursework through a difficult period for our field," he said. "That is inspiring."

The Forum's Award for Excellence in Curriculum Design honors instructors who develop and implement innovative and effective education abroad curricula. It is the education abroad field's only award presented to an individual or group of individuals for excellence in the design of an education abroad course. By recognizing the outstanding efforts of instructors who are committed to the Standards of Good Practice for Education Abroad, The Forum hopes to inspire the field to strive for enrichment of education abroad curricula, and to continually reflect on how to best encourage student learning abroad.

The award will be presented to Kunzman and Dr. Ibrahimpasic during The Forum's 18th Annual Conference, "Globally Interconnected: New Opportunities and the Challenge of Change", which will take place on March 21-25, 2022 in Chicago and online.

Learn more about the Award for Excellence in Education Abroad Curriculum Design: https://forumea.org/award-for-excellence/

About The Forum on Education Abroad

The Forum on Education Abroad is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, membership association recognized by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission as the Standards Development Organization (SDO) for the field of education abroad. The Forum provides training and resources to education abroad professionals and its Standards of Good Practice are recognized as the definitive means by which the quality of education abroad programs may be judged. The Forum's mission is to cultivate educators who champion high quality education abroad experiences that ignite curiosity, impact lives, and contribute to a better world.

