The Forum on Education Abroad Announces the 2021 Recipient of Its Inaugural Award for Advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through Education Abroad

CARLISLE, Pa., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forum on Education Abroad is honored to announce Penn State Global as the 2021 recipient of the Award for Advancing the UN SDGs through Education Abroad.

Penn State Global proudly partners with academic units and the Sustainability Institute to implement curricular integration, programmatic updates, and operational changes to continue its mission of advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals.



Penn State Global is the 2021 recipient of The Forum's Award for Advancing the UN SDGs through Education Abroad The Forum's Award for Advancing the UN SDGs through Education Abroad is sponsored by Authentica

"The UN's Sustainable Development Goals represent a powerful framework for learning about and empathizing with the safe, just, and equitable advancement of our global society," said Roger Brindley, Vice Provost, Penn State Global. "As Penn State strives to offer a breadth of accessible learning abroad opportunities, we've found it most important to establish clear linkages between our global educational experiences and the SDGs. This effort has also encouraged Penn State Global to find new and creative ways to weave sustainable practice and consciousness throughout our education abroad enterprise across the Commonwealth."

The Forum's Award honors member institutions and organizations whose education abroad programs promote economic, environmental, and social sustainability. By recognizing members who have made significant progress towards the SDGs, The Forum hopes to inspire the field to contribute to a more sustainable future for all. Learn more about the Award: https://forumea.org/award-for-advancing-the-un-sdgs/

Penn State Global will be acknowledged as the inaugural award recipient during The Forum's 18th Annual Conference on March 21-25, 2022, in Chicago and online.

The Forum thanks Authentica for sponsoring the Award for Advancing the UN SDGs through Education Abroad.

About The Forum on Education Abroad

The Forum on Education Abroad is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, membership association recognized by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission as the Standards Development Organization (SDO) for the field of education abroad. The Forum provides training and resources to education abroad professionals and its Standards of Good Practice are recognized as the definitive means by which the quality of education abroad programs may be judged. Find out more about The Forum at https://forumea.org/.

Media Contact:

Dominique Tate-Williams, Marketing & Social Media Manager, The Forum on Education Abroad

[email protected]

717-245-1031

SOURCE The Forum on Education Abroad

Related Links

https://forumea.org

