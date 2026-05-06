The Foundation Assar Gabrielsson Prize recipients 2026 awarded

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Group – The Assar Gabrielsson Foundation has awarded Ketan Thombare as the winner in the basic science research category and Louise Carstam and Ella Äng Eklund as the winner in the clinical research category. The prize recipients are rewarded with SEK 100,000 each as extra research grants, administered by the Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg.

"Ketan Thombare is awarded the prize in the category of basic science research for centers on understanding how RNA modifications regulate cancer biology, with a particular emphasis on high-risk neuroblastoma. These findings contribute to understanding RNA-mediated mechanisms underlying tumor cell identity in aggressive neuroblastoma," says Eva Forssell-Aronsson, professor at the University of Gothenburg and executive member of the Assar Gabrielsson Foundation in the motivation.

"Louise Carstam receives the prize in the clinical research category for research on the diffuse low-grade gliomas, a type of brain tumor that often presents with a first epileptic seizure in otherwise asymptomatic young adults. The studies provide providing better guidance on when early intensive treatment is beneficial for the patient and when it may be preferable to wait," says Professor Eva Forssell-Aronsson.

"Ella Äng-Eklunds, her research focuses on prognostic and predictive biomarkers to guide treatment selection and on translational bench to bedside approaches, with the overarching goal of translating discoveries into patient benefit. She defended her thesis with a focus on KRAS-mutated non-small lung cancer in November 2025," says Professor Eva Forssell-Aronsson.

Assar Gabrielsson was one of the founders of Volvo. In accordance with his wishes, a fund was established for clinical research of cancer diseases. The fund has existed since 1962. It primarily supports research projects that are considered promising but have not yet reached the weight that provides funding from major research funds.

May 6, 2026

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:

Eva Forssell-Aronsson

Executive Member of the Assar Gabrielsson Foundation

+46 70 372 26 26

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