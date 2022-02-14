The Foundation for Advancing Pediatric Orthopaedics Introduces Innovative Partnership

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Advancing Pediatric Orthopaedics is pleased to announce the formation of its partnership with PrecisionOS® and Oral Roberts University. Together the three entities have established an innovation cluster to transform the future of education in the pediatric orthopedic field.

Dr. Peter Armstrong leads a student through a PrecisionOS surgical simulation at ORU's Global Learning Center

The Foundation for Advancing Pediatric Orthopaedics was founded in 2018 by Dr. Armstrong and leaders in pediatric orthopedics from Nemours Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children, Akron Children's, Boston Children's, Duke University, Shriners Children's, Texas Scottish Rite Hospital, and Vanderbilt Children's. The purpose of the Foundation is to elevate the standard of pediatric orthopedic care through advanced and innovative education for healthcare providers, recognizing the need for advanced pediatric orthopedic cognitive and motor skills training.

Dr. Peter Armstrong, President and Chairman of the Foundation for Advancing Pediatric Orthopaedics is elated over what he calls one of the best innovation collaborations in his 55-years of being a surgeon and prior Chief Medical Officer of the 22 Shriners Hospitals. Armstrong states "Oral Roberts University's Global Learning Center has become the pinnacle for innovation around the world. Hundreds of education executives, Fortune 1,000 company executives and technologists have visited ORU's Global Learning Center to learn about one of the first enterprise-wide versions of virtual reality. PrecisionOS® was selected for this group because of the high quality of its product and its strong desire to work with the Foundation. Our ultimate goal is to have a significant positive impact on the quality of care for children with orthopedic needs around the world."

"Our passion to improve surgical outcomes for young patients is shared with Dr. Armstrong and the Foundation. This partnership between FAPOrtho and ORU will facilitate increasing access to our validated surgical platform and to expert pediatric orthopedic mentors from around the world", said Danny Goel, MD, CEO PrecisionOS®.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated a change in teaching and learning. Many educators and students alike are reporting fatigue from traditional videoconferencing" said Caroline Eaton, Executive Director. "The partnership between the Foundation, PrecisionOS® and ORU will enable the Foundation to be on the forefront of immersive learning, and reach healthcare providers around the world to emphasize how cost should never be a barrier to education." said Eaton.

"The pandemic has given us the opportunity to look at novel ways to provide education. This unique partnership will put state of the art and developing educational approaches and technology to use in a way that will improve the education of clinicians, training a broader cohort of individuals worldwide in a more effective and efficient manner, resulting in improved care for children with orthopedic problems worldwide. Ten percent of the world's children are impacted by orthopedic problems, this will make a major impact on society," said Dr. Benjamin Alman, Foundation Vice President and James Urbaniak, Professor and Chair, Department of Orthopedic Surgery, Duke University.

