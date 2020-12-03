The Foundation for Climate Restoration Applauds Orlando, Florida for Climate Restoration Resolution

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Climate Restoration applauds Orlando's recently announced commitment to climate restoration. With support from the CLEO Institute, a nonprofit advocating for innovative solutions in response to the climate crisis, the Orlando City Council passed a resolution vowing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across all sectors of the economy, to rapidly remove excess carbon from the atmosphere, and to implement bold measures that will protect all people from the consequences of global warming.

As Dave Cortese, Supervisor of Santa Clara County and the first to commit his city to climate restoration, stated, "Climate restoration begins at the local level through towns, cities, and counties. Congratulations to Orlando, Florida, for following Santa Clara County's lead in declaring a Climate Restoration Emergency to continue its policy shifts and investment to clean energy and net-zero carbon emissions. I introduced a Climate Restoration Emergency declaration in Santa Clara County last year to confirm our commitment to making energy consumption 100 percent renewable, shifting to green vehicles, creating green energy utilities, and adopting carbon restoration policies. Thank you to the Foundation for Climate Restoration for its support of jurisdictions joining the global movement to repair the undeniable climate damage wreaked during the past 100 or more years."

This is the second local government to commit to climate restoration in response to the ongoing climate emergency. We have seen growing support for climate restoration initiatives, which will return us to pre-industrial levels of atmospheric carbon. We have natural and technological solutions that are safe, scalable, financeable, and permanent. Now, we need local governments, like Santa Clara County and the City of Orlando, to work with us as we safeguard the planet for future generations.

We are thrilled that Orlando has now joined the climate restoration movement, and we urge other local governments to do the same. Take the pledge here .

About the Foundation for Climate Restoration

The Foundation for Climate Restoration (F4CR) is a nonprofit whose mission is to catalyze action to restore the climate by 2050. It uses global dialogue and initiatives to unite the public, policy-makers, and technical and business experts behind the common goal of reversing global warming and restoring a healthy climate for future generations. The F4CR encourages and spotlights achievable solutions to permanently remove excess carbon dioxide from our atmosphere. For more information visit www.f4cr.org.

Media Contact:

Alexandra Pony

PONY Communications

250.858.0656

[email protected]

SOURCE Foundation for Climate Restoration