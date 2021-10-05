The Foundation for Climate Restoration Applauds Prominent Faith Leaders for Historic Convening to Discuss Climate Change

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Climate Restoration (F4CR) applauds the convening of global faith leaders who met on October 4 at the Vatican to address the ongoing climate emergency. This unprecedented collaboration brought together 40 faith leaders from the world's major religions, including Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, Judaism, Hinduism, Sikhism, Confucianism, Taoism, Zoroastrianism and Jainism. This was the first time in history that all major religious leaders unified to urge collective action in response to an existential threat like climate change.

We are honored to have the call for climate restoration amplified by prominent faith leaders from around the world. As the Joint Appeal signed by the faith leaders said, "We must think long-term for the sake of the whole of humanity, now and in the future...Scientists have warned us that there might be only one decade left to restore the planet. We plead with the international community, gathered at COP26, to take speedy, responsible and shared action to safeguard, restore and heal our wounded humanity and the home entrusted to our stewardship."

Climate restoration, the safe and permanent removal of excess CO2 from our atmosphere to return us to pre-industrial levels and ensure a habitable planet for future generations, should be a significant part of our climate action plan going forward. It is imperative that we respond to the climate emergency by returning to pre-industrial levels of CO2 because these are the levels at which humanity has been proven to thrive.

We join Pope Francis and global faith leaders in calling on governments, policymakers, faith communities, and citizen-activists to prioritize investment in climate restoration initiatives because all of us, no matter our creed, have a duty to protect our planet for future generations.

The Foundation for Climate Restoration (F4CR) is a nonprofit whose mission is to catalyze action to restore the climate by 2050. It uses global dialogue and initiatives to unite the public, policy-makers, and technical and business experts behind the common goal of reversing global warming and restoring a healthy climate for future generations. The F4CR encourages and spotlights achievable solutions to permanently remove excess carbon dioxide from our atmosphere. For more information visit www.f4cr.org.

