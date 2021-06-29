The Foundation for Climate Restoration Issues Statement on the Vatican Meeting "Faith and Science: Towards COP26" on October 4, 2021

LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vatican announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration between multiple faith leaders across all major religions to "build momentum behind a moral appeal for strong, courageous commitments to be taken" at the UN Conference of Parties 26 (COP26) in November 2021. This gathering of Faith Leaders, to be hosted by the Vatican on October 4, 2021, is unprecedented. Never before have Religious Leaders come together to urge collective action in response to a universal threat, such as climate change.

Restore the Climate

Last year, Pope Francis delivered an earnest message on World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation, stating that "climate restoration is of utmost importance, since we are in the midst of a climate emergency." The Pope has called upon us "to do everything in our capacity to limit global average temperature rise." We, too, recognize that the future of our planet depends on it.

Climate restoration will safely and permanently sequester the trillion tons of excess CO 2 that has been released into the atmosphere over the past two centuries. Effective restorative technologies already exist, and now we need only the political will for their implementation. We, alongside Pope Francis, urge all nations "to adopt more ambitious national targets'' and "to stand up for intra-generational and inter-generational solidarity at this critical moment."

Pope Francis' remarks emphasize the unique moral obligation and integral role Faith Leaders have in creating conditions for bold and courageous action in response to the climate emergency and in promoting care for our planet for the sake of future generations.

It is an absolute honor to have Pope Francis acknowledge and encourage the movement for climate restoration, and we are thrilled to have Faith Leaders at the forefront of climate change initiatives.

Foundation for Climate Restoration:

The Foundation for Climate Restoration (F4CR) is a non-profit dedicated to restoring the climate to ensure a habitable planet for future generations. Climate restoration, which must be done in conjunction with adaptation and mitigation, is the safe and permanent removal of the trillion tons of excess CO 2 from our atmosphere. F4CR works with entrepreneurs, investors, companies, scientists, faith leaders, governments, NGOs, and citizens from around the world to advance the use of natural and technological solutions for carbon removal. For more information, visit www.f4cr.org .

