The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) Welcomes Michael Klingher to its Board of Directors

"I feel strongly about FSR's mission and their efforts to have a positive impact on the lives of people with sarcoidosis. I hope my experience will enhance FSR's efforts to advance research and provide patient support," said Klingher. "Additionally, I am also committed to helping FSR lead the way to a more timely and accurate diagnosis of this rare disease, improved care and treatment, and to reduce the barriers associated with underserved individuals impacted by sarcoidosis."

FSR's Board of Directors is comprised of leaders from the business, medical, and patient communities. The Board is responsible for the strategic direction of the foundation. Together with the organization's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), comprised of international sarcoidosis experts, they help advance FSR's mission by providing strategic advice on its scientific and research programs.

About Sarcoidosis

Sarcoidosis is a rare inflammatory disease characterized by the formation of granulomas—tiny clumps of inflammatory cells—in one or more organs of the body. Despite increasing advances in research, sarcoidosis remains difficult to diagnose with limited treatment options and no known cure.

About the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR)

The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is the leading international organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for sarcoidosis patients through research, education, and support. Since its establishment in 2000, FSR has fostered over $6 million in sarcoidosis-specific research efforts. For more information and to join our community, visit www.stopsarcoidosis.org .

