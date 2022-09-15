The Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research Hosts Virtual Symposium Highlighting the Applications of Machine Learning in Sickle Cell

Changing the Conversation and Reshaping the Future by Exploring Technology in Healthcare

During National Sickle Cell Awareness Month

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 22nd, during Sickle Cell Awareness Month, The Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research (FSCDR), the US's first outpatient center exclusively dedicated to the treatment of and innovative research for SCD, will host a one-day virtual symposium on featured topic: the Applications of Machine Learning in Sickle Cell.

Led by Scientific Chair Dr. Kenneth Ataga, Director of the Center for Sickle Cell Disease at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) and Scientific Co-chair Dr. Robert Davis, Director of the UTHSC Center for Biomedical Informatics, along with distinguished speakers including globally recognized data scientists and research clinicians, Applications of Machine Learning in Sickle Cell will be a symposium not to be missed.

Organized by FSCDR's Vice President and COO Kyla Thorpe, this symposium is offering 5.5 CME credits to attendees that include leading researchers, physicians, and clinicians, as well as stakeholders, and advocates. They all share the common goal of finding better treatment, and ultimately, a cure for sickle cell disease by exploring and learning about the future of artificial intelligence and technology in healthcare. Sickle cell warriors and their caretakers are invited to participate in the symposium at no cost.

Consisting of 9 half-hour sessions, the symposium will address how and why AI and machine learning is groundbreaking in relation to topics that range from opportunities in management of SCD and prediction of organ failure to preventative care strategies and early detection of Acute Chest Syndrome. The full agenda from 10am – 4pm ET can be found here . The Symposium is being recorded and will be available for registrants to re-watch afterward.

"As an organization that is at the forefront of cutting-edge research and treatment for those living with Sickle Cell Disease, it is important that we offer educational content that builds on evidence-based practices by incorporating new technologies. It is an honor to have these distinguished speakers present on such an exciting topic. We are hopeful that machine learning is one of many tools that offer life-saving solutions to patients in the future." – Kyla Thorpe, VP & COO of FSCDR.

About The Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research

The Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research (FSCDR) is a comprehensive, multi-specialty medical and research center in addition to non-profit organization, that provides a platform for researchers, healthcare providers, individuals and their families living with sickle cell disease and supporters to work collaboratively in identifying barriers that are limiting creation, adoption and adherence to evidence-based screening recommendations, new therapeutics and best practices that help in the management of sickle cell disease. For more information please visit www.fscdr.org and follow @fscdr and @fundsicklecel l on social media.

