The Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research Proudly Hosts 16th Annual Sickle Cell Disease Research and Educational Symposium & 45th Annual National Sickle Cell Disease Scientific Meeting

Fort Lauderdale, Fla., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research (FSCDR), the US's first outpatient center exclusively dedicated to the treatment of and innovative research for SCD, today announced the 16th Annual Sickle Cell Disease Research and Educational Symposium, and the 45th Annual Sickle Cell Disease Scientific Meeting will take place June 10th through June 12th at the Harbor Beach Marriott in Fort Lauderdale. Organized and hosted by FSCDR, the Symposium is an exciting three-day meeting that attracts more than 400 leading researchers, physicians, clinicians, stakeholders, advocates, and social workers with the common goal of finding better treatment, and ultimately, a cure for sickle cell disease.

The Symposium's global reach extends from the United States to the United Kingdom, Canada, Ghana, Sierra Leone, France, Switzerland, Brazil, Uruguay, Jamaica, Haiti, Thailand, and Australia. Attendees originating from all corners of the world will kick off the weekend by recognizing sickle cell disease legislative champions with an opening reception on June 10th. The full schedule of events can be found here.

Highly anticipated educational session and oral presentation topics include health tech, investigational new drugs, devices and therapeutics, sickle cell disease legislation progress, access to sickle cell disease care, a federal agency update, and top abstracts. Both the Symposium and Scientific Meeting will provide esteemed learnings, sharing of best practices, and exploring novel approaches to dealing with sickle cell disease to develop practical, real-life solutions. Platinum sponsors of the weekend include Novartis, bluebird bio, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

While the Keynote Presentation is a peak highlight of the symposium, the scheduled keynote speaker has sadly recently passed away. "The Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research (FSCDR) has a heavy heart upon learning of the recent passing of sickle cell disease industry titan Kwaku "KOF" Ohene-Frempong, MD. He also supported FSCDR immensely, as he attended our Inaugural Symposium in 2007 and following symposia. In his place, the remarkable Patrice Matchaba, MD stands for him to deliver the Keynote Presentation on June 11th," reads a combined statement from Lanetta Bronté-Hall, MD, MPH, MSPH, Founder & President of FSCDR, and Kyla Thorpe, MA, Chief Operating Officer & Symposium Director of FSCDR.

The Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research is dedicating its annual global symposium session in Dr. Ohene-Frempong's honor. Beginning this year, the session is now called the Dr. Kwaku "KOF" Ohene-Frempong East Meets West Global Sickle Cell Disease Symposium. The 2022 Planning Committee, which includes Scientific Chair Elizabeth S. Klings, MD, and Scientific Co-Chairs Wally R. Smith, MD and Andrew D. Campbell, MD, recognizes the significance of Dr. Ohene-Frempong's work and quickly made this first, of many, decisions to contribute to his legacy.

