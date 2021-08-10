The Foundation For Women's Leadership & Empowerment Announces Inaugural Virtual Conference To Coincide With The 14TH Annual Women's Leadership Conference, September 13, 2021

"We're excited to be able to share this inspiring event virtually for the first time. In past years our event has sold out quickly and this will give us the opportunity to share our conference with our local audience and expand our outreach nationally to event attendees in any city whether at their home or office," said Phyllis A. James, Founding President/CEO of FWLE. "Companies are encouraged to sign up as the dynamic presenters at this year's conference will empower their employees to approach pandemic life and work with renewed inspiration, purpose, resiliency, and self-confidence."

This will be the first time that the 14th Annual Women's Leadership Conference will be live-streamed virtually.

The interactive virtual attendee experience is $325 and attendees will experience:

The option to choose live keynote presentations, workshops and other events

Bonus content from conference experts

Participate in Q&As moderated by Virtual Conference emcee, Sarah Evans

Join virtual chats and networking activities with fellow "streamers" from across the country

Share virtual affirmations to re-emerge, reinspire, reinvigorate, reaffirm, rededicate and rebrand

All speaker content will be available to stream up to 30 days after the conference

The host for this year's virtual event, Sarah Evans, is the Founder/CEO of Sevans Strategy and Sevans PR, a fully distributed digital tech agency that focuses on elevating ideas. She's been featured on The Doctors TV show and is a regular on CBS Las Vegas Now.

The 2021 WLC speaker slate features a powerhouse of highly accomplished individuals such as, Robyn Benincasa, a CNN Hero, pioneering female firefighter and adventure racing world champion; Jane Chen, an innovator who led the invention of a device that has saved more than 300,000 babies in remote areas of the world; Minda Harts, the creator of a leading-edge career development platform for women of color; Chris Johnson, a guru of healthy living practices as the true foundation of successful leadership; as well as several best-selling authors on successful team leadership. For a full list of speakers visit https://www.fwle.org/speakers.

WLC continues to provide women and men leaders, careerists, and entrepreneurs from all sectors with a robust educational experience that combines a mainstage of acclaimed diverse leaders and women role models; group workshops organized around a multi-faceted leadership curriculum; individual career coaching sessions by appointment only; exposure to high-achieving colleagues from diverse communities and schools of thought; and practice in the art of networking.

The live event will be held at The Mirage Hotel & Casino, on Monday, September 13. The $425 in-person registration includes the all-day conference, as well as all lectures, workshops, executive coaching (by appointment), networking practice, and catered breakfast and lunch.

For more information on the 14th Annual Women's Leadership Conference, or sponsorship and registration info, visit www.fwle.org. For safety protocols at The Mirage Hotel & Casino, visit https://www.mgmresorts.com/en/covid-19/health-and-safety-commitment.html.

