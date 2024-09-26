THE FOUNDATION TO COMBAT ANTISEMITISM RELEASES INAUGURAL STAND UP TO JEWISH HATE: THE US ANTISEMITISM LANDSCAPE SURVEY REPORT

Research Paper Unveils Surprising New Trends of Jewish Hate on the Rise Sourced from FCAS Command Center

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism (FCAS) has unveiled its inaugural research report on the rise of Jewish hate in the United States.

FCAS' Stand Up to Jewish Hate: The US Antisemitism Landscape Survey marks the organization's first published report based on longitudinal data collected since 2022. This quantitative survey complements FCAS' proprietary Command Center technology - which analyzes over 500 million posts daily from social media, websites, blogs, and forums to identify key conversations and insights on this topic. Stand Up to Jewish Hate: The US Antisemitism Landscape Survey was fielded June - July 2024 and includes a nationally representative sample of 8,600 US adults 18 and older, weighted to match the US population. The data collected with the support of VML identifies key trends in antisemitism in the United States and root factors contributing to its spread.

"This inaugural FCAS report highlights the disturbing trends in attitudes about Jewish hate and all hate that we are seeing take place across our nation," said Robert Kraft, Founder of FCAS. "Hate is out of control in our country, and I have never seen anything like this in my lifetime. Understanding what is driving this increase in Jewish hate and the decline we are seeing in allies who are willing to stand up against it, is critical to our ongoing mission to combat all hate."

The debut report unearths alarming new findings including:

The shift towards hate has accelerated over the past year Allies have declined by almost half, and Haters have almost doubled. The study identifies key segments among US adults, including Allies who are well informed about antisemitism and activated to stand up to Jewish hate, and Haters who show blatant prejudice and tend to be outspoken about it.

The nature of prejudice has evolved over time from unconscious bias to an alarming trend of more overt antisemitism 21% of US adults believed Jews are at least somewhat a threat to the unity of American society, up from 12% one year earlier

The movement toward hate has accelerated in speed and scale, especially among younger (Millennial and Gen-Z) Americans Compared to the overarching trend of 25% of all American adults classified as Haters or Leaning Haters, 32% of those aged 18-32 years old are classified in this category as of this year – a notable 13-point jump in one year



"This new report provides a crucial snapshot of the growing challenge of antisemitism and hate in America," said Tara Levine, President of FCAS. "The trends are troubling, but they also serve as a powerful reminder of why we must intensify our efforts and reach those sitting on the sidelines to ensure they stand up against hate in every form."

In addition to the new data findings, Stand Up to Jewish Hate: The US Antisemitism Landscape Survey also details research-based recommendations on how to effectively convert unengaged Americans to stand up on behalf of a Jewish person experiencing antisemitism:

Start with empathy : Messages that put the listener in the shoes of someone else have a greater chance of breaking through.

: Messages that put the listener in the shoes of someone else have a greater chance of breaking through. Hate leads to violence : Reminders of this relationship raise the stakes on the importance of fighting hate before it erupts.

: Reminders of this relationship raise the stakes on the importance of fighting hate before it erupts. All hate rises together: Unengaged Americans who see Jewish hate in the context of other forms of hate are more likely to stand up to it.

The release of the organization's research falls on the heels of FCAS' first year-round Blue Square campaign - #StandUpToJewishHate and #StandUpToAllHate - launched in March 2023. While the mission started to fight the rise in antisemitism, it has since become an overarching call to action in the fight against all hate. The Blue Square has since become a universal symbol representing this anti-hate mission and symbolizes the need to constantly stand up for others.

