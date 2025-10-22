The Founders Arena Selects New Cohort of WealthTech Startups to Champion Human-Centric Innovation in an AI-Driven Era

As WealthTech enters a new phase, The Founders Arena kicks off its third year with six startups applying AI with purpose

ARLINGTON, Texas, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Founders Arena , the leading global WealthTech Accelerator, in collaboration with First Rate, Inc., SEI®, the City of Arlington and the Arlington Economic Development Corporation, today announced its fifth cohort of startups who are redefining the future of financial services. As the hype around artificial intelligence continues to drive decision making, The Founders Arena stands apart as a curator of credibility. The program, now in its third year, has a track record of identifying companies and supporting founders that solve real problems - not just chase trends.

"Our mission has always been to champion the founders who blend intelligence with integrity," said Pamela Cytron, CEO of The Founders Arena. "We're not here to chase every shiny AI pitch. We're here to elevate evidence-based technology that is built to withstand both market euphoria and scrutiny. And while our companies come from around the globe, this program proudly includes our very first founder from our hometown of Arlington, Texas."

The Founders Arena is a boutique, high-touch experience built around market access, connecting founders directly with buyers, investors, and decision-makers. Each company is selected through a rigorous, evidence-based process focused on measurable impact, transparency, and real-world adoption.

The latest cohort of companies represents the next generation of WealthTech and AI-driven solutions — founders building technology that amplifies human intelligence rather than replacing it:

STRATxAI : An AI-driven portfolio construction and optimization engine that enables advisors to build personalized, tax-aware model portfolios with hedge-fund-level analytics through scalable API and white-label integration.

: An AI-driven portfolio construction and optimization engine that enables advisors to build personalized, tax-aware model portfolios with hedge-fund-level analytics through scalable API and white-label integration. Finliti : A behavioral finance platform that helps advisors understand client personalities, biases, and risk tendencies through a validated profiling system, strengthening engagement and retention across generations.

: A behavioral finance platform that helps advisors understand client personalities, biases, and risk tendencies through a validated profiling system, strengthening engagement and retention across generations. Mili : An AI-powered practice-management assistant for wealth teams, automating meeting prep, CRM updates, follow-ups, and document parsing — saving advisors hours each week.

: An AI-powered practice-management assistant for wealth teams, automating meeting prep, CRM updates, follow-ups, and document parsing — saving advisors hours each week. bQuest : A platform equipping advisors with a vetted national network of care and estate providers, plus digital and concierge support, to help clients navigate aging, end-of-life, and after-loss transitions.

: A platform equipping advisors with a vetted national network of care and estate providers, plus digital and concierge support, to help clients navigate aging, end-of-life, and after-loss transitions. TrustStamp : A privacy-first biometric identity solution replacing vulnerable passcodes with irreversible "IT2" tokens, securing high-risk transactions in milliseconds while reducing fraud .

: A privacy-first biometric identity solution replacing vulnerable passcodes with irreversible "IT2" tokens, securing high-risk transactions in milliseconds while reducing . AlgoPear : An embedded "investing + coaching + rewards" experience inside digital banking apps that turns young users into investors and qualified advice prospects through guided engagement.

"The future of finance will be built by humans who know how to apply AI with purpose," said Cytron. "Our role is to make sure the best of those builders have the access, visibility, and relationships they need to accelerate their business mission."

Since its inception, The Founders Arena has supported 24 startups to date from around the world, and achieved four successful exits in just two years - a track record that reflects its precision in selecting companies ready for scale and impact.

Industry leaders, investors and innovators are invited to meet with the new cohort of startups, and can schedule time to connect at: https://calendly.com/wealthtechvipvisit/2025-fall-wealthtech-accelerator-virtual-vip-visit .

About The Founders Arena

The Founders Arena is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit WealthTech accelerator headquartered in Arlington, Texas, dedicated to empowering startups that are reimagining the future of financial services. Through curated programming and deep industry partnerships, The Founders Arena connects innovators, investors, and institutions to advance technology, talent, and trust.

For more information, visit www.thefoundersarena.com or follow @TheFoundersArena on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Aaron Berger

917 355 8959

[email protected]

SOURCE The Founders Arena