THE FOUNDERS COLLEGE IS COMING TO AMERICA AND IT'S GOING TO BE IN MIAMI

While every business school in the country added an entrepreneurship program, Link School of Business built what others were too cautious to build, went all in on founders and is now opening in Coconut Grove with the highest undergrad tuition of any university in the U.S.

MIAMI, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a question that every business school in America avoids answering directly: how many of your graduates built a company?

Link School of Business was built to answer it.

Link School of Business | Campus Miami Alvaro Schocair | Link School of Business founder

Today, the institution announces the opening of Link Miami, known as The Founders College. The first university in the United States where 100% of the curriculum, faculty, and resources exist for one purpose: producing founders. Every course is taught through the lens of a student's own venture. Every professor has built, funded, or invested in real companies. Every metric the institution tracks leads to the same question: did the student build something?

THE ROI UNIVERSITY

Link does not measure graduation rates. It does not publish average starting salaries. It does not track how many graduates land jobs at consulting firms or investment banks. It tracks Return On Investment.

America has $1.7 trillion in student debt. Link has one answer: the ROI. The point at which a student's company surpasses the total cost of their degree. The only university metric in America that treats the diploma as a byproduct, and the company as the point. Over six years, operating from a São Paulo Campus and Founder Lodges in Silicon Valley, Boston, and Madrid, Link's 1,400+ scholars have launched more than 250 companies and raised over $40 million in venture capital while still enrolled.

Link Miami opens August 24, 2026, in Coconut Grove, and is now accepting applications for its inaugural cohort.

"Business schools teach students to manage companies that already exist," said Álvaro Schocair, Founder and CEO of Link. "We teach students to build companies that don't exist yet. That is a completely different curriculum, a completely different faculty, and a fundamentally different result."

THE MODEL

The distinction runs deeper than marketing. At a conventional business school, entrepreneurship is one elective among dozens. A course students take, not an institution they join. At Link, there are no other options.

The curriculum is built on three pillars. Business Tools: the technical foundation of building and scaling a company. Finance, technology, AI, marketing, operations, sales/growth and legal, taught exclusively through the context of a student's own venture. People Skills: a structured program in self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, and social management, as data on founder failure points consistently to psychology, not strategy. And a 24/7 Venture Building Area: a permanent, open infrastructure for building, not a lab that closes at 5pm.

What makes the model structurally different is individualization. Every student at Link receives three dedicated resources that no other university in America provides simultaneously: a Business Mentor, an expert founder or investor accountable for the student's company trajectory; a Mind Mentor, focused on the psychological demands of building under uncertainty; and a Wellness Coach, because the physical and mental resilience of a founder is not a side concern, it is a core competency.

Students do not only study entrepreneurship. They practice it, from the first week of their first semester, with access to Link's full ecosystem: Link Vector, the institution's accelerator; Link Capital, its student-focused investment fund; and Link Lodges, its network of founder houses in Silicon Valley, Boston, and Madrid.

THE PRICE

Link charges $98,000 per year in tuition, excluding housing and living. It also believes that cost should never be the reason a competent founder doesn't get in.

Financial aid is available to any qualified applicant. For those who receive it, repayment is structured around what they build: through equity in their company or revenue from its operations. The bet Link makes on its students is the same bet it asks its students to make on themselves.

THE CITY

Miami was a deliberate choice. The city has become the most consequential intersection of American capital and global founder talent with a growing community of entrepreneurs building U.S.-market companies from a uniquely international base. Coconut Grove, where Link Miami is located, is not Brickell's financial district or Wynwood's creative circuit. It is the neighborhood where Miami's most serious builders actually live and work. Intellectually driven, culturally sophisticated, and removed from the noise.

Link Miami is designed for students who want to be inside that ecosystem from day one, not visit it after graduation.

THE FOUNDER

Schocair built Link from an unusual vantage point. Before founding the institution, he was one of the founders of Tarpon Investment Group (IPO 2007), creator of ChemHunter, and a board member at Coteminas, Metalfrio, and Magnesita. He left finance with a single conviction: that the most consequential gap in the market was not capital, it was the absence of a serious, rigorous institution dedicated to producing the people who deploy it.

"I spent years deciding which founders deserved capital," Schocair said. "The ones who stood out were never the ones with the best business plans. They were the ones who knew how to build. No university was teaching that seriously. That is what we built Link to do. First in Brazil, now in Miami, for the next generation of American founders."

Link Miami offers a four-year Bachelor of Business Administration conducted entirely in English, in-person in Coconut Grove. International immersions span Estonia, Finland, China, and Brazil.

Applications are open at linkschoolofbusiness.us. Admissions inquiries: [email protected]

ABOUT LINK SCHOOL OF BUSINESS. THE FOUNDERS COLLEGE

Link School of Business is the only university in the United States dedicated 100% to entrepreneurship. Founded in August 2020, its students have launched 250+ companies and raised $40M+ in venture capital while still enrolled. Link operates a full founder ecosystem: Link Vector (accelerator), Link Capital (student investment fund), and Link Lodges (founder houses in Silicon Valley, Boston, and Madrid). Every student receives a Business Mentor, a Mind Mentor, and a Wellness Coach. Success is measured by one metric: Link ROI. The point at which a student's company surpasses the total cost of their degree.

Link Miami opens August 24, 2026. 2982 Grand Ave, Coconut Grove, FL 33133

Website: linkschoolofbusiness.us

Instagram: @linkschoolmiami

Admissions: [email protected]

Contact: Álvaro Schocair, Founder and CEO

Email: [email protected]

Website: linkschoolofbusiness.us

SOURCE Link School of Business