The Founders District, Where Entrepreneurship, Retail & Entertainment Meet

HOUSTON, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Founders District is a vibrant, experience-driven community that is destined to become Houston's headquarters for innovation. In addition to more than 800,000 square feet of Class A commercial office space, the campus is slated to include diverse world-class food service venues, an eclectic blend of experiential retailers, a boutique hotel, an apartment complex, courtyards and event spaces. Already, the campus includes The Cannon, one of the largest coworking and office spaces in the world with more than 120,000 square feet of high-tech, open concept workspace for Houston entrepreneurs, creatives and small-business owners.

A handful of organizations from Chevron Technology Ventures to Baker Tilly and Texas Citizens Bank, have all made The Founders District their home. The campus is located in a distinct and culturally diverse center of the city, directly adjacent to two of the highest-trafficked highways in Houston, Interstate 10 and Beltway 8, and offers more parking and easier navigation than other metro areas. Puma Development, the boutique development firm founded by Mark Toon, a venture capitalist with a mission to bring innovation back to Houston, will lead the development of the campus.

"Houston has been losing great tech talent to markets like Austin and Silicon Valley for too long, but that is finally starting to change," said Toon. "Our mission with The Founders District is to create a community that fosters innovation for early stage and established companies alike. It's about investing in Houston's future, not only financially, but also by providing resources to the people and communities."

The Founders District has announced that the second phase of construction for the mixed-use community will comprise roughly 12 acres and will encompass retail and dining options, multiple boutique fitness studios, multi-family living, and commercial office space.

About The Founders District

The Founders District is a revolutionary mixed-use campus in west Houston. Anchored by The Cannon , one of the largest and most innovative flexible workspaces in the world, The Founders District is a beacon of innovation, technology, and the elevated consumer experience. The walkable, 32+ acre campus will comprise experiential retail, dynamic entertainment, unique food & beverage, top-notch fitness, multi-family residential, commercial office, and more.

To stay up to date on all developments at The Founders District, please visit our website at https://www.foundersdistrict.com/ .

SOURCE The Founders District